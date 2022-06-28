Punjab Budget: No new taxes, 300 units of free power

With no new taxes imposed, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday presented the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s maiden budget for 2022-23 fiscal, with a total outlay of Rs 1,55,859.78 crore and a revenue deficit of Rs 12,553.80 crore.

Putting emphasis on education, health and agriculture, the government’s focus to mop up resources would be from excise revenue pegged at Rs 9,648 crore and fiscal prudence. “We will cut corners and exercise fiscal prudence. Previous governments were known for their profligacy and we would ensure not a paisa is wasted… We have saved Rs 20 crore of the state exchequer by doing away with multiple pensions of state legislators. This way we will exercise austerity measures to ensure that people’s money went back to people.”

While the government has not been able to fulfill its pre-poll promise of giving away Rs 1,000 per month to women in its maiden budget for want of funds, it has announced 75 Mohalla Clinics to be functional from August 15 and has set aside Rs 1,800 crore for 300 units of free power to be rolled out to people from July 1 onwards.

The budget has a stamp of Delhi model of AAP, and Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia was a witness to the presentation as he sat in the visitor’s gallery of the Punjab assembly. On the fiscal health front, the state finances are in a mess. Cheema blamed the previous governments for the mess as he said that the debt on the state was burgeoning and it was projected to go up to Rs 2.84 crore by the end of this fiscal.

This was for the first time that Punjab presented a paperless budget. However, as the MLAs were not able to access the budget on their phones, Congress’s Sukhpal Khaira protested that they were not able to read it as the FM delivered his speech. Speaker Kultar Sandhwan later made the printed copies of the budget available.

Cheema said it was ‘Janta’s budget’ as the government consulted the stakeholders and people of the state before preparing the budget.