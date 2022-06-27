Punjab Budget Live Updates: FM announces Rs 11k crore for agriculture sector, 16 new medical colleges to be set in 5 years

Punjab Budget 2022 Live Updates: Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema tabled the first budget of the recently-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state.

The first day of budget session was largely marked by law and order issue, with opposition blaming the hundred days of AAP government, and AAP MLAs hitting back blaming gangsterism in Punjab as a legacy of previous Congress and Akali Dal governments. Bajwa sought CM Mann to respond saying “CM himself is feeling insecure” and in that scenario how can people of the state feel safe? Vidhan Sabha speaker said Mann will respond to that by tomorrow.”

On the second day, the ruling AAP and opposition MLAs were locked in a verbal duel over the issue of illegal sand and gravel mining on the second day of budget session in Punjab Vidhan Sabha during the question hour with AAP MLA Aman Arora referring to the address of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh made on the floor of the house on June 16, 2017 after Congress stormed to power and where according to Arora, Amarinder said he had a “ten page list who taken sand mining sites on contract and which led to Akali Dal and Congress legislators retreat to their seats”.