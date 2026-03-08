Universal vs targeted: How Punjab’s new financial assistance for women challenges other states’ models

On International Women’s Day, the Punjab Government unveiled Budget 2026-27 that fulfills a defining 2022 campaign promise, but with a strategic twist. The direct cash transfer scheme, Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satikar Yojna, aims for near-universal coverage, distinguishing itself from more restrictive schemes in other states.

While the scheme offers Rs 1,000 per month to most adult women, it provides a higher tier of Rs 1,500 for women from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, a demographic that constitutes over 32.5 per cent of Punjab’s population.

Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said the scheme is a rejection of “targeted” welfare, which he labelled as political jumlas (empty promises). The Punjab model is designed to be nearly universal, covering 97 per cent of adult women, barring government employees and income tax payers. Women receiving other social security pensions, like old-age, widow, destitute, or disability pensions, will now receive a total of Rs 2,500 per month.