Punjab: BSF recover heroin suspected to be delivered by drone from Pakistan

The Border Security Force (BSF) has recovered 6 kg heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district. Heroin in 6 packets of one kilogram each are suspected to have been delivered by a drone across the international border.

BSF officials claimed that the patrolling party had heard noise of some flying object on Thursday night and of something being dropped from the drone. Officials also opened fire in the air.

However, it was on Friday morning the heroin consignment was recovered near the border.

“On 09.09.2021 at about 2315 hrs, troops of BOP Havelian heard the sound of a flying object coming from Pakistan, dropping a consignment in the farm field and returning back. On observation, troops fired 14 rounds towards the flying object. Further, on searching nearby areas, the party recovered 6 packets suspected to be of heroin in the AOR of BOP Havelian,” read a BSF press note.