Punjab BSF jawan arrested for allegedly killing wife with iron rod

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur and subsequently trying to mislead her family by claiming that she had fallen from the terrace.

The deceased has been identified as Rama, in her mid-30s, who had been married to Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Sunehrha village, for around 12 years. The couple had two children, including a son and a daughter.

According to the woman’s family, Amarjeet Singh had allegedly been physically and mentally harassing Rama since their marriage and frequently assaulted her.

The incident allegedly took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after Amarjeet Singh, who was on leave from duty, returned home. He was earlier posted in Odisha and was scheduled to move to Srinagar. It has been alleged that an argument broke out between the couple after he returned home, following which he assaulted Rama with an iron rod, resulting in her death.