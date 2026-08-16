Punjab BSF jawan arrested for allegedly killing wife with iron rod

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A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur and subsequently trying to mislead her family by claiming that she had fallen from the terrace.
The deceased has been identified as Rama, in her mid-30s, who had been married to Amarjeet Singh, a resident of Sunehrha village, for around 12 years. The couple had two children, including a son and a daughter.
According to the woman’s family, Amarjeet Singh had allegedly been physically and mentally harassing Rama since their marriage and frequently assaulted her.
The incident allegedly took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday after Amarjeet Singh, who was on leave from duty, returned home. He was earlier posted in Odisha and was scheduled to move to Srinagar. It has been alleged that an argument broke out between the couple after he returned home, following which he assaulted Rama with an iron rod, resulting in her death.
The family of the dead woman alleged that after the incident, Amarjeet Singh attempted to conceal the circumstances of her death.
According to the family, at around 4 am on Saturday, he called Rama’s parents and told them that she had fallen from the terrace and sustained serious injuries. He informed them that she had been taken to a hospital in Hajipur.
When Rama’s family reached the hospital, they were informed that she had died. On seeing the body, however, they noticed several deep injury marks, raising suspicion that her death was not caused by a fall.
The family subsequently approached the police and alleged that Rama had been beaten to death.
Harprem Singh, Station House Officer, Hajipur police station, said the police registered a case and arrested Amarjeet Singh from his house based on a statement by the dead woman’s father.
The SHO further informed that Amarjeet Singh’s uncle Kuldeep Kuki and aunt Sonia have also been named in the case and are currently absconding.
Police teams are conducting raids to trace the two accused.
Rama’s body was handed over to her family after the post-mortem examination.
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