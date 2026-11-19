A portion of a bridge built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over the Bhakra Canal on the Patiala-Sangrur highway in Punjab partially collapsed early Thursday, trapping two trucks on the damaged stretch.
Rescuers safely pulled out both truck drivers and shifted them to a hospital. No loss of life has been reported.
The incident occurred around 5.30 am when the two trucks were crossing the bridge, and a portion of the road on one side caved in, leaving the vehicles stuck in the collapsed section. However, the trucks did not fall into the canal, as the water flowed well below the damaged portion of the bridge.
“The trucks are still stuck on the bridge. One of them caught fire, but it has been brought under control by the fire brigade,” Pavittar Singh, Station House Officer, Bhisiana Police Station, who was present at the spot, told The Indian Express.
The bridge, which has iron railings on both sides, is a double carriageway structure built by NHAI in 2016.
Following the collapse, water from the Bhakra Canal started overflowing onto the bridge.
“The remaining details are being investigated to ascertain the cause of the incident,” a district administration official told The Indian Express.