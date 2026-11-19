A portion of a bridge built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) over the Bhakra Canal on the Patiala-Sangrur highway in Punjab partially collapsed early Thursday, trapping two trucks on the damaged stretch.

Rescuers safely pulled out both truck drivers and shifted them to a hospital. No loss of life has been reported.

The incident occurred around 5.30 am when the two trucks were crossing the bridge, and a portion of the road on one side caved in, leaving the vehicles stuck in the collapsed section. However, the trucks did not fall into the canal, as the water flowed well below the damaged portion of the bridge.