Punjab born Indian-American Sikh scientist gets Padma Vibhushan posthumously

Punjab born scientist Narinder Singh Kapany was awarded Padma Vibhushan posthumously, in the field of science and engineering, Monday. Known as the ‘Father of Fibre Optics’, Kapany, who was born on October 31, 1926 in Moga of Punjab, died recently on December 4 at California in the US. He was 94. Born in a Sikh family of Punjab, he had migrated to the US.

Known for his pioneering work on fibre optics, Kapany was among the most distinguished Indian-American scientists. After completing his graduation in India from Agra University and pursuing advanced studies in optics from London, he had migrated to the US.

With more than 100 patents throughout his career, his research works lasers, fibre optics, solar energy etc, he was a distinguished Indian-American Sikh scientist who also had great interest in Sikh art and philanthropy activities.

He became a member of the US National Inventors’ Council and also founded a company Optics Technology Corporation where he led research projects in fibre optics for over 12 years. Later he also supervised research works at universities such as the University of California and Stanford University.

He was the author of more than 100 scientific research papers and four books.

To continue with his passion for promoting and preserving Sikh art, education and other philanthropic activities, Kapany had started the Sikh Foundation and funded the preservation of several prized Sikh artworks. His foundation also publishes authentic Sikh research works, books, literature and art and also runs libraries to promote and preserve rare Sikh literature. He also started the Chair of Sikh Studies at the University of California in the memory of his late mother.