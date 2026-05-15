3-year-old falls into borewell pit in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, rescue operation underway

The child, identified as Gurkaran Singh aka Vansh (left), was playing near agricultural fields outside his home at around 4 pm when he slipped into the pit (right). (Express photo)

Authorities launched a rescue operation Friday evening after a three-year-old boy fell into an open borewell pit at Chak Samana village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur.

The child, identified as Gurkaran Singh aka Vansh, was playing near agricultural fields outside his home at around 4 pm when he slipped into the pit and got trapped nearly 25 feet underground. According to officials, the boy did not fall into the borewell pipe, which is around 90 feet deep, but got stuck in the gap between the pipe and hard earth.

Rescue officials deployed a camera inside the pit, which confirmed movement from the child. The visuals showed the frightened boy crying and struggling underground. Authorities said water was also present at the depth where the child was trapped, making the operation delicate and time-sensitive.