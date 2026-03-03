Punjab border outpost murders: An encounter leaves more questions than answers

Ranjit Singh, 19, worked in Delhi and had come home on leave for a fortnight when he was killed in an “encounter” on February 25, with the Punjab Police claiming the ISI offered him money for the murder of two of its personnel at the Pakistan border.

Two people were arrested, including Ranjit’s childhood friend Inderjit Singh, 21, who allegedly helped carry out the killings, and his school friend Dilawar Singh, who was also home from Delhi, where he worked with Ranjit.

The intervening night of February 21-22 that Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurnam Singh and India Reserve Battalion Constable Ashok Kumar were killed at the border checkpost in Gurdaspur, the three friends had attended a wedding together. Later, they spent the night at Dilawar’s house in Ali Nangal village, 2 km from Ranjit and Inderjit’s native village Adhian.

Ranjit was picked up from his Adhian house – 500 metres from the border outpost – on February 24 at 4 pm. He died in an alleged encounter less than 12 hours later, at 3 am, before police had even got his formal custody from court.

While the Punjab Police claim the case of the Gurdaspur border murders is now cracked, its version of events – including the absence of alleged money paid by the ISI, and the lack of clarity over the murder weapon – has left a trail of questions.

Ranjit’s mother Sukhjinder Kaur alleges a “false encounter”, and says police narrative that he had been in an accident and opened fire on officers was a “concocted story” to hide evidence of torture. Opposition parties, including top senior and Akali Dal leaders, have questioned the police version, visiting Ranjit’s family to express their solidarity. The Punjab Police have formed a probe team to look into the encounter.

A senior police officer said, “We have all the evidence that Ranjit and Inderjit murdered the two police officials…We will present our case in court.”

Ranjit did not have any criminal case against him. He last came to police notice in July 2024, when he spent a night in detention over the theft of a motorcycle. He was with Inderjit when Inderjit and Inderjit’s younger brother Swarn were allegedly held with the stolen vehicle. Adhian sarpanch Kanwaljit Singh, who was called by police to the station after their detention, says: “The three were coming back from a religious function. Ranjit was driving his own bike, but Inderjit was driving a stolen one… Ranjit and Swarn were released, whereas a case was registered against Inderjit.” Inderjit has one other case of motorcycle theft registered against him at the Dorangla Police Station, dating February 2025. In June 2025, Inderjit’s name came up in the alleged confession of a man held for some banned drugs. Inderjit is out on bail in all three cases.

Recently, Inderjit and Swarn were involved in an accident and both had fractured their legs. How could someone not able to walk properly have committed the crime, ask villagers.

Police claim they traced the three friends to the murders because a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime was found on CCTV footage of a street outside Dilawar’s home.

Police first detained Dilawar, and made him call Ranjit on his phone. Ranjit’s relative Harwinder Singh Malhi says: “Dilawar told Ranjit he was in custody and that Ranjit would also be questioned. Perhaps police thought Ranjit would flee, and they would have proof… But Ranjit stayed home. Later, police detained Ranjit.” Says Malhi: “Had Ranjit committed such a serious crime, he would not have stayed back.” Inderjit was picked up from a relative’s place in another village in Gurdaspur.

Ranjit’s father, who works in Saudi Arabia, has not been told about his death.

Adhian villagers also contest the police claim that Inderjit, Ranjit and Dilawar were lured by the ISI’s offer of “Rs 2 lakh-4 lakh” for the murders.

Dilbagh is a retired Army man who has found work post-retirement, while his elder son lives in England. According to police, Dilawar was offered Rs 20,000 by the ISI, and paid Rs 3,000 in advance. However, they have not clarified if this money has been recovered.

Ranjit and Inderjit, identified as “the main accused”, were allegedly yet to receive any payment. Police are not clear on how they were to have received the payment from the ISI.

Apart from his father’s earnings, Ranjit’s family owns 2.5 acres of agricultural land. Villagers say that even if Inderjit’s financial condition was bad, with the 21-year-old’s father a daily labourer, it was unlikely Ranjit would go along with such a serious crime for just money.

Dilbagh also contests the money claim, saying: “Ranjit and my son were employed at a firm in Delhi and also worked part-time as delivery boys.”

Another loophole in the police version is the killing itself, which appears to be a professional hit.