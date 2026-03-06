Punjab border outpost murders: UAPA invoked as police find evidence of ‘target practice’ and ISI video plot

Gurdaspur double murder investigation intensified after the Punjab Police invoked provisions of the UAPA against two accused in the killing of two officers at a border outpost, citing alleged links to handlers in Pakistan.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
4 min readAmritsarUpdated: Mar 6, 2026 01:58 PM IST
Punjab Police have added terror charges under the UAPA against the accused in the murder of ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar. What began as a local crime investigation is now being treated as a threat to national security.
The police in Punjab’s Gurdaspur invoked the Unlawful Activity (Prevention) Act against two of the three accused arrested for the murder of two officers at a border village in the district last month.

The Gurdaspur police added sections 13, 16, 18B, 20, 35, 40, 43E, 14, and 19 of the UAPA vide Report 23 on February 28 in First Information Report (FIR) Number 18 at the Dorangla Police Station. With the invocation of the UAPA, the case has been elevated to a matter of national security.

The bodies of assistant sub-inspector Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Ashok Kumar were found with gunshot injuries at an outpost in Adhian on February 22.

The UAPA has been invoked against the accused — Inderjit Singh, 21, Dilawar Singh and Ranjit Singh, both 19 — for their alleged link with ISI. A resident of Adhian village, Ranjit, was shot dead in an encounter after he allegedly fled from police custody on February 25. His family and political leaders have raised questions about the encounter, with some calling for a judicial probe.

Meanwhile, a source in the department claimed that the police have almost cracked the murder case of Singh and Kumar.

The police are now working to trace the “money trail,” as Inderjit reportedly received some money as well.

A drug peddler, stock market loss and old cases

The investigation into the murders of ASI Gurnam Singh and Home Guard Kumar highlights financial ruin and a desire for notoriety as the primary drivers behind the crime.

One of the prime accused, Ranjit, who worked in Delhi, reportedly suffered a “massive loss” through stock market investments. Inderjit was allegedly motivated by a desire to enter the world of organised crime and drugs, seeking to “make a name” for himself through violent means.

While Ranjit and Dilawar had no criminal past, Inderjit had two cases of theft and one under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act pending against him. Inderjit was allegedly a small-time drug peddler in touch with smugglers in Pakistan.

Ranjit was detained along with Inderjit in a bike theft case in 2024. The police, however, found no involvement of Ranjit and booked Inderjit.

Test runs, lookout

A police source claimed that the murders of Gurnam Singh and Ashok Kumar involved meticulous planning and a direct link to handlers in Pakistan.

Sources also provided a detailed account of how the crime was orchestrated, from initial target practice to the post-murder destruction of evidence.

The weapons used in the crime were collected by the accused from a location and were provided by a handler in Pakistan they named ‘Shah’. The accused collected as many as 30 live rounds from a separate hiding spot.

The execution of murder was preceded by “test runs” to ensure the weapons were functional. According to investigators, the suspects conducted initial testing by firing five rounds — three at night and two in the early morning before the crime.

Forensic teams have since identified a nearby tree where the suspects practised their aim. “The spot was identified where two rounds were fired into a tree to test accuracy,” a police source said.

After parking their bike at a distance to avoid detection, the accused removed their shoes before approaching the checkpost, handing them to Dilawar, their accomplice, to muffle their footsteps.

Sources said only Ranjit and Inderjit were aware of the assassination plot, and the third was kept outside as a lookout. They added that he was told that they were looking for a drone from Pakistan.

While Ranjit reportedly fired the shots that killed both officers, Inderjit fired a shot to make a video to provide to the handler in Pakistan. A tattoo on Inderjit’s body is also visible in the alleged video.

They smashed the mobile phone to destroy digital footprints immediately after the video was transmitted.

The accused were told by their handlers that the video wouldn’t be released; however, they broke that promise.

