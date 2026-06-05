Punjab’s border bloodshed: Guns, grenades and a trail police can’t crack

A string of killings, extortion-linked attacks, weapon snatching and a hospital blast has exposed the resilience of organised crime networks along the border belt.

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
6 min readAmritsarUpdated: Jun 5, 2026 09:46 AM IST
The spate of attacks has raised troubling questions about the reach of organised crime networks operating across Punjab’s border districts and the ease with which weapons continue to circulate despite repeated police crackdowns.The spate of attacks has raised troubling questions about the reach of organised crime networks operating across Punjab’s border districts and the ease with which weapons continue to circulate despite repeated police crackdowns. (File Photo)
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Shots were fired at the petrol pump of Bharatiya Janata Party district trade cell chief Vijay Soni in Gurdaspur on Wednesday night.

Giving details of the incident, Soni said he was sitting at his petrol pump around 10.30 pm when two men arrived on a motorcycle with their faces covered and suddenly opened fire.

It was not an isolated incident.

A wave of targeted killings, weapon snatching, extortion-linked attacks and a hospital bombing has exposed the deep roots of organised crime and cross-border smuggling networks in Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Ferozpur, even as police struggle to break the chain.

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In barely ten days, Punjab’s border districts have witnessed a chilling sequence of violence: a police officer shot dead on his morning commute, a Home Guard jawan attacked and disarmed at a strategic headworks, a grenade detonated inside a hospital emergency ward, and two men — a grocer and a schoolteacher — murdered in separate incidents in broad daylight.

On the night of June 4, the firing at Soni’s petrol pump became the latest addition to the growing list of violent incidents that have rattled the border belt.

A policeman’s last ride

On the morning of May 24, Assistant Sub-Inspector Joga Singh, 54, was riding his scooter towards Amritsar when two motorcycle-borne assailants intercepted him on the Fatehgarh Churian-Majitha road, barely a kilometre before Majitha town. They shot him dead and vanished.

A traffic department officer with decades of service, Singh was a resident of Ghaniye village in Gurdaspur district.

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SP (D) Aditya Warrier said arrests were “a day or two away”.

The rifle that vanished

Four days later, in the dead of night on May 28, Home Guard jawan Sukhwinder Singh was on sentry duty at the Harike Headworks bridge in Ferozpur district when unknown assailants armed with sharp-edged weapons attacked him. They inflicted serious injuries, overpowered him and fled with his SLR rifle, magazine and ammunition.

Singh was rushed to Government Medical College, Faridkot.

SP (D) Ferozpur Manjit Singh said, “We have been investigating the case and the accused will be arrested soon.”

A grenade in a hospital ward

On June 2, a blast ripped through the emergency ward of a private hospital near the bus stand in Kalanour town of Gurdaspur district. The hospital owner had reportedly received ransom calls, though police have not yet established the motive behind the attack.

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Within six hours, police apprehended Dharminder alias Tindi of Tarn Taran, who allegedly executed the blast.

But his arrest only deepened the central question: where did he get a live grenade?

SSP Gurdaspur Aditya said, “Of course, someone here must have been involved. There is definitely local involvement. People received them and handled them. But we haven’t identified everyone yet.”

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The modular crime network

The same district is still awaiting answers in another high-profile case. Police have yet to arrest those who supplied the weapon used in the killing of two police personnel at a border check-post in Adhian village in February.

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Explaining the challenge, the SSP said: “The modular chain makes it harder. People work through separate modules, so the first, second, third and fourth persons often have no direct connection with each other. Often, a packet is handed to someone who carries it for money. He hides it somewhere and doesn’t know who will pick it up. Those who pick it up don’t know who kept it there.”

The supply chain for weapons and grenades in Punjab’s border belt appears to have been engineered specifically to frustrate investigation.

Two murders, one afternoon

On June 1, two unidentified motorcycle-borne gunmen rode up to Gaba Kirana Store in Makkhu town of Ferozpur district and opened fire on its owner, Gurcharan Singh, killing him on the spot before disappearing into the afternoon traffic.

SP (D) Manjit Singh said the investigation was underway and arrests would be made soon.

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Hours later, in Amritsar, government school teacher Jagdeep Singh had just dropped his daughter at a tuition centre and was riding home. Near the Naraingarh drain, a group of assailants surrounded him on a deserted stretch of road and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons, slitting his throat.

He died where he fell, his body later found face down on the roadside.

DSP Jandiala Baljit Singh said raids were underway.

No arrests have been made in either case.

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Questions that refuse to go away

The spate of attacks has raised troubling questions about the reach of organised crime networks operating across Punjab’s border districts and the ease with which weapons continue to circulate despite repeated police crackdowns. Investigators acknowledge that smuggling and criminal syndicates increasingly operate through compartmentalised modules, making it difficult to trace the chain from handlers and suppliers to executors on the ground.

Congress MP from Gurdaspur Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa alleged, “I have told the DGP several times that two DSPs in our district are directly involved with gangsters. So far, no action has been taken. They can even take action against me and say I am making false allegations. I will provide the evidence. I have conference calls related to extortion on my mobile phone”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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