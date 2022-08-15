Punjab: Body of woman swept away by flash flood in Mohali district recovered, husband missing

A day after a couple was swept away during a flash flood caused by a seasonal rivulet – ‘Patiala ki Rao’ – in Tanda village under Mohali district in Punjab, the body of the woman was found 20km downstream near Jhampur village under the same district Monday, said sources.

The deceased has been identified as Sunita Rani. Her husband, Sajjan Singh, a panchayat member in Tanda village, was still missing.

On Sunday evening, after heavy rain lashed the region, Sunita Rani along with her husband and four other family members were swept away by the strong current of the floodwater. Four of her family members were rescued while she and her husband went missing, villagers said.

The villagers alleged that they recovered the body on their own while the district administration did not do anything. The villagers then took the body to Nayagaon and held a protest outside the Municipal Council office, accusing the administration of lackadaisical attitude.

Notably, four people including Sunita Rani have lost their lives in flash floods in Tanda village in the past one year.