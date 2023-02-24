Punjab board postpones Class 12 English examination due to ‘administrative reasons’

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Friday said that it has postponed the examination of English (compulsory) for Class 12 students due to administrative reasons. The board shall soon announce the new date of the examination.

In an order by the PSEB Controller (examination), it was said that the English examination that was to be held on Friday was postponed due to administrative reasons. The board, however, did not mention any specific reason for the cancellation of the examination.

Sources, however, said that the examination was postponed after it had come to light that the question paper was leaked in some areas of Punjab.