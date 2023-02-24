scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Punjab board postpones Class 12 English examination due to ‘administrative reasons’

Sources said that the examination was postponed following reports of question paper leaks in some areas in the state.

Haryana government jobs abolishedThe board, however, did not mention any specific reason for the cancellation of the examination. (Representational/ File)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Friday said that it has postponed the examination of English (compulsory) for Class 12 students due to administrative reasons. The board shall soon announce the new date of the examination.

In an order by the PSEB Controller (examination), it was said that the English examination that was to be held on Friday was postponed due to administrative reasons. The board, however, did not mention any specific reason for the cancellation of the examination.

Also Read
‘Waris Punjab De’ head Amritpal Singh’s supporters block Jalandhar-Amrits...
Haryana apartmentalisation VP Malik
Former Army chief begins campaign against apartmentalisation in Haryana
Punjab Investors' Summit: ‘UK delighted to be a partner country’ says Bri...
SYL construction: After Hooda suggests contempt of court petition, Khatta...

Sources, however, said that the examination was postponed after it had come to light that the question paper was leaked in some areas of Punjab.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 15:10 IST
Next Story

On Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s birthday, revisiting his first show Saraswatichandra

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close