3 blasts in less than 10 days: Punjab Police face mounting heat over security lapses

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Punjab has been rocked by three explosions in less than 10 days, targeting critical infrastructure and military installations, exposing what Opposition leaders and security experts are calling glaring lapses in the state police’s counter-terrorism and intelligence apparatus.
The incidents — a railway track blast near Patiala on April 27, followed by twin low-intensity blasts near the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar and an Indian Army cantonment in Amritsar on the night of May 5 — have triggered a high alert across the state, but also raised uncomfortable questions about the Punjab Police’s ability to stay ahead of cross-border terror modules.
The first blast occurred around 9 pm on April 27 near the Shambhu-Rajpura section of the Dedicated Freight Corridor in Patiala district. The police described it as an “attempted detonation” by a suspect who died in the explosion. The blast caused partial damage to the track but no major disruption to passenger services.
Investigators quickly linked it to a Pakistan-backed Khalistani module and, within days, arrested four alleged operatives, recovering arms and ammunition. The Punjab Police claimed a “major breakthrough,” asserting the module was operating under handlers in Pakistan and Malaysia.
Yet, barely eight days later, two more blasts struck within hours on Tuesday outside sensitive Border Security Force (BSF) and Indian Army establishments.
In Jalandhar, an explosion occurred near the BSF headquarters, with CCTV footage showing a scooter catching fire amid the blast. Hours later, around 10.50 pm, another low-intensity blast was reported near the Khasa cantonment area in Amritsar.
No casualties were reported in either incident, but the proximity to sensitive defence installations has sent shockwaves through the security establishment. The police cordoned off both sites, deployed bomb disposal squads and forensic teams, and sent samples for analysis. A high alert has now been sounded statewide.
Persistent infiltration and radicalisation networks
Critics argue the rapid succession of blasts exposes a reactive rather than proactive police force. Despite repeated announcements of “busted modules” and “ISI-backed networks dismantled,” fresh attacks continue to target high-value targets.
Security experts say the recurring pattern — low-intensity improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near railways, police posts, and now military sites — suggests persistent infiltration and radicalisation networks that the Punjab Police have failed to fully neutralise, despite high-profile arrests.
Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police, and senior Punjab Police officers have maintained that investigations are progressing and that the latest blasts are being probed for links to earlier cases.
However, the force’s track record in recent months, multiple grenade attacks on police stations last year, followed by railway blasts in Sirhind in January and now Shambhu paints a picture of persistent vulnerability.
Questions are also being raised about the effectiveness of intelligence gathering in border districts, where cross-border handlers allegedly continue to recruit “radicalised habitual criminals.”
“The timing is particularly damaging in an election year. Punjab, already grappling with a complex mix of drug trafficking, gang violence, and lingering separatist undercurrents, can ill afford repeated security breaches near its military and strategic assets,” said a senior retired Punjab Police officer.
‘Serious breakdown of intelligence and security’
Opposition parties point out that while police excel at post-incident arrests and press conferences, prevention remains elusive.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia slammed the police response, accusing authorities of rushing to label the Jalandhar incident a mere “scooter blast” without waiting for forensic confirmation.
“CCTV footage of the Khasa blast has now completely exposed the hollow claims of the government. The explosion was so powerful that walls of nearby houses shook and panic spread across the entire area, yet and Temporary DGP continues to sell the fake narrative that everything is under control,” he said in a post on X.
Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the back-to-back blasts have shaken Punjab.
“Yesterday in Jalandhar, and now near Khasa Camp in Amritsar — this is deeply alarming. Who is trying to destabilise our state? Why has the Punjab Government failed to prevent such incidents? What is the Government of India doing? Repeated lapses point to a serious breakdown of intelligence and security. Punjab’s peace cannot be compromised. We demand accountability and immediate action,” said Warring in a post on X.
With forensic reports still awaited for the latest blasts, the Punjab Police find themselves once again on the defensive. The incidents serve as a stark reminder that in a state that shares a sensitive border with Pakistan, reactive policing is no substitute for pre-emptive intelligence and heightened vigilance.
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