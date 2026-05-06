3 blasts in less than 10 days: Punjab Police face mounting heat over security lapses

Punjab has been rocked by three explosions in less than 10 days, targeting critical infrastructure and military installations, exposing what Opposition leaders and security experts are calling glaring lapses in the state police’s counter-terrorism and intelligence apparatus.

The incidents — a railway track blast near Patiala on April 27, followed by twin low-intensity blasts near the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar and an Indian Army cantonment in Amritsar on the night of May 5 — have triggered a high alert across the state, but also raised uncomfortable questions about the Punjab Police’s ability to stay ahead of cross-border terror modules.

The first blast occurred around 9 pm on April 27 near the Shambhu-Rajpura section of the Dedicated Freight Corridor in Patiala district. The police described it as an “attempted detonation” by a suspect who died in the explosion. The blast caused partial damage to the track but no major disruption to passenger services.