Punjab BJP wants local body polls under central police forces, meets Governor

A Punjab BJP delegation Wednesday met the Governor and demanded that given the deteriorating law and order, the local bodies elections be held under central police forces only when the state has conducive peaceful atmosphere.

The delegation, led by state president Ashwani Sharma also demanded that the ruling Congress be held responsible for the “ highly precarious situation“ in the state.

“We fear that some miscreant forces are at work and the peaceful atmosphere of this land of five rivers is being disturbed. However, we, in the BJP, are being pragmatic and will always keep the harmony between the sacred relationship of Hindus and Sikhs together,” said Sharma.

The BJP also “brought to the notice of the Governor” that Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu should be booked for making “insensitive and highly provocative statements” that the state will see “corpses”.

The BJP delegation in its memorandum also said that agitators parked outside the houses of the BJP leaders and workers should be removed and a place be designated to them to protest.

The delegation included former state president Vijay Sampla, Madan Mohan Mittal, Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Manoranjan Kalia and Tikshan Sood.