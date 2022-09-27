Punjab: BJP to hold parallel ‘Janta di Vidhan Sabha’ to discuss AAP’s pre-poll promises, drugs, graft, farmers’ plight

The Punjab BJP will hold a parallel ‘Janta di Vidhan Sabha’ (people’s assembly) on Tuesday to discuss the issues concerning people of the state, said state unit chief Ashwani Sharma while asserting that it will not allow the AAP government to “misuse” the House.

The move is seen as a counter-offensive against the ruling AAP which had earlier targeted the saffron party, accusing it of toppling the state government by offering money to its MLAs.

However, the location of the ‘Janta di Vidhan Sabha’ (mock session) is yet to be disclosed by the BJP.

Sharma said the House is meant for discussing public issues, saying the assembly cannot be used for spreading lies to settle political scores. “We will not allow them (AAP) to misuse the House to please (AAP supremo) Arvind Kejriwal at any cost,” said Sharma.

“We will also hold a parallel ‘Janta di Vidhan Sabha’ in which leaders, including Amarinder Singh and Sunil Jakhar, will also be part of the same,” said Sharma.

Giving more information, Sharma said the issues concerning people of Punjab, including AAP’s poll promises, drugs, corruption, farmers plight and Dalit students, will be taken up in the ‘people’s assembly’.

He further said there will be a Speaker of the ‘Janta di Vidhan Sabha’ and resolutions will also be brought here.

Sharma accused the AAP government of trying to divert attention of people from the burning issues of the state. “People want answers over the issue of law and order, farmers’ plight and (AAP’s) poll promises,” said Sharma while alleging that they do not have any intention to fulfill its poll promises.

He alleged that for the last 15 days, the AAP government had been playing a drama and trying to spread lies as he took on the Mann government for making false accusations of offering money to its legislators for toppling the six-month-old government.

“They want to misuse the House to please their bosses –- Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha in Delhi,” he alleged.

He also slammed the AAP leaders for targeting the Governor after they sought details of the legislative business for the September 27 session.

Sharma further said that the party has written to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker to bring a resolution to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh.