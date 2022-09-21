Punjab BJP to boycott trust vote, calls it eyewash and insult to AAP MLAs

The Punjab BJP said Wednesday that it would boycott Thursday’s special Assembly session convened by the AAP government to hold a trust vote and would gherao the Vidhan Sabha.

BJP state president Ashwani Sharma hit out at the AAP at a press conference for leveling “baseless” allegations of “Operation Lotus”. He said the special session would just be eyewash and an “insult to the AAP MLAs” as they would have to prove their loyalty.

Senior AAP leaders have alleged that the Opposition BJP was trying to poach party MLAs with offers of Rs 25 crore to topple the Bhagwant Mann-led government. The BJP has denied the charge.

The AAP has named Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur as the chief whip in the Vidhan Sabha. As the government will itself be moving the confidence motion, it wants to ensure the presence of all of the 92 AAP MLAs in the House during the session. The chief whip will ensure the presence of all MLAs in the Assembly at the time of moving the confidence motion.

In the 117-member Vidhan Sabha, the BJP has only two MLAs.