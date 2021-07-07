Punjab: BJP showcause notice to ex-Minister Anil Joshi

THE PUNJAB unit of BJP Tuesday issued a show cause notice to its leader and former state minister Anil Joshi for “anti-party” activities.

The notice issued by state party unit’s general secretary Subhash Sharma has asked Joshi to reply within two days on why a disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

The notice was issued on the directions of state BJP chief Ashwani Sharma.

Sharma said Joshi has been making statements against the Union government, party’s central leadership and policies, which tantamount to “anti-party” activities.

Joshi, the former Amritsar North MLA, had recently criticised BJP leadership at the Centre and in the state for failing to act on the farmers’ protests and for not reacting to the demands of the farmers.

He had also said that the state leadership was oblivious of the ground situation prevailing in Punjab even as it had announced to fight elections from all 117 seats in the next year’s Assembly polls.

He had said that the BJP leaders were not in a position to even enter villages to seek votes because of the anger against them.

Along with Joshi, another senior leader of the party, Mohan Lal had also made similar accusations. However, no show cause notice has been issued to him by the party.