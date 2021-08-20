Punjab: BJP-SAD in secret alliance, Prime Minister holds remote of both parties, says AAP’s Raghav Chadha

The mass exodus of Punjab BJP leaders to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) came under heavy criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party on Friday, which stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had the remote control of SAD-BSP in his hands and that voting for SAD would be the same as voting for the BJP.

The AAP claimed that the joining of BJP leaders in Shiromani Akali Dal Badal was part of a calculated plan and that the people of Punjab must be aware of this dangerous and nefarious alliance.

In a statement issued here on Friday, AAP national spokesperson and Punjab Affairs co-incharge, Raghav Chadha, said that even today the alliance between the Akali Dal Badal and the BJP was intact in Punjab. He said the Badals and the BJP were fighting the elections together in full force. “The only difference is that earlier there was a direct agreement, which has now become an indirect alliance,” he added.

Chadha said due to the three farm laws, people were not allowing the BJP MLAs, MPs and leaders at all levels to enter their villages and towns. He said the people have started hating the BJP leaders and do not even want to see them on their streets; opening the door for them was a far cry. “In such a scenario, the BJP was not in a position to contest the elections directly. The BJP and the Badals came up with a plan that the BJP would send all its leaders and cadres to the Akali Dal Badal and for the last few days the Badals and the BJP were implementing this plan, under which former ministers, MLAs, and office bearers are joining Akali Dal Badal,” said Chadha.

Raghav Chadha said that under the strategy of Prime Minister Modi, the BJP leaders were now waiting to go to the people in the guise of Akali Dal Badal. “We would like to warn the people of Punjab that today there is no difference between the Akali Dal Badal and the BJP. Therefore, voting for Akali Dal Badal means voting for the BJP directly,” he added.

The AAP leader further stated that the relationship between the Badals and the BJP was not only intact but has further deepened, as earlier the BJP and the Akali Dal Badal were contesting on their respective seats under the alliance. But now, the BJP is contesting in the form of Akali Dal Badal to seize power in Punjab. Chadha said that Akali Dal Badal had now become the party of Prime Minister Modi and in the runup to the 2022 Punjab elections the remote control of both the parties would be in the hands of Narendra Modi.