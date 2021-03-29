Punjab BJP president gives call for Abohar bandh tomorrow

State BJP president Ashwani Sharma (first from left), Abohar MLA Arun Narang (first from right) with other party leaders at the meeting in Abohar.

BJP state president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday gave a call for Abohar bandh on March 30 in protest against the attack on BJP MLA Arun Narang at Malout.

“This was an attack on BJP and we will not rest till we get answers and justice in this case,” he said.

Sharma reached Abohar late in the evening to conduct a public meeting with party workers and supporters. He asked them to appeal to market associations to support the bandh.

The BJP leadership at Malout too appealed to shopkeepers to observe bandh on Monday, following which Beopar Mandal of Malout announced that markets would remain closed till 2 pm on Monday.

Although office-bearers of BKU (Sidhupur) have been booked in the FIR and their union leaders have admitted that farmers were present at the protest site, Sharma once again spared the farmers.

“My farmer brothers should understand that in the garb of innocent farmers, state’s Congress government is trying to disturb peace of Punjab by making Hindu and Sikh brothers fight with each other. However, during terrorism as well, their unity had won and it will win again this time,” he said.

Sharma said, “In the past six months, we have been facing protests, and are hardly being allowed to conduct any meeting. We have seen bad days of terrorism as well but during that time, we could conduct meetings. Is this a democracy in which a political party is not allowed to hold a meeting? I consider Punjab Chief Minister responsible for this incident.”

BJP leaders protest over the Malout incident, in Ludhiana on Sunday.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) BJP leaders protest over the Malout incident, in Ludhiana on Sunday.(Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

The state BJP president added, “When the Union government has said that they are not going to implement these farm laws for the next 18 months, then why is this protest still going on? Who are the forces which are not allowing the protest to die down? Definitely the ones who want to disturb peace of Punjab for the sake of votes. There is a deep-rooted conspiracy behind these protests and people need to know this.”

The meeting convened by Sharma was also attended by Arora community of Abohar who supported the bandh call. The community also formed an 11-member committee to seek arrest of all culprits. Apart from Narang, BJP leader Ashok Chhabra too was attacked on Saturday. Both Narang and Chhabra belong to the Arora community.