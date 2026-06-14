Punjab BJP flags off 8-day Ambedkar circuit pilgrimage to woo Dalit voters

With the Punjab Assembly elections approaching, the Punjab unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday launched its Panch Teerath Yatra, an eight-day pilgrimage tour to places associated with Dr B R Ambedkar’s life and legacy.

Three buses carrying around 150 pilgrims from different parts of Punjab were flagged off from the BJP’s state headquarters in Chandigarh. According to party leaders, the entire cost of the tour, including transportation, boarding, lodging and food, will be borne by the Punjab BJP.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said the yatra is aimed at familiarising people with the life, struggles and contributions of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. He said, “The pilgrimage circuit, known as the Panch Teerath, was conceptualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2016 and consists of five locations closely associated with Ambedkar. These include Mhow in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore City, Ambedkar’s birthplace; Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur, where he embraced Buddhism; Mahaparinirvan Bhoomi in Delhi, where he passed away; Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai, where he was cremated; and the house in London where he lived during his student years.”