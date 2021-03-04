Punjab: BJP MLA forced to end speech abruptly in Assembly, faces protest on farm laws

Joined by other party colleagues in opposing Narang, Dalvir pointed out that the two BJP MLAs had skipped the delegation of the Vidhan Sabha that met Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore in October last year to oppose the three farm laws. (Express File)

BJP MLA Arun Narang was forced to end his speech abruptly in Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday after Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress objected to his speech, citing three farm laws passed by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

The moment Narang rose to speak on the Governor’s address in the ongoing budget session, SAD legislator from Sanour Harinderpal Singh Chandumajra objected by saying that when people of Punjab were fighting against the Centre government led by the BJP at Delhi border on the issue of three contentious farm laws then why he (Narang) should be allowed to speak in the Vidhan Sabha.

As Akali legislators started the protest, members of Congress also joined in opposing the Abohar MLA as Narang tried to continue with the speech.

Congress MLA from Dhuri Dalvir Singh Khangura (Goldy) said Narang should not be allowed to speak even for two minutes after Congress legislator Harpartap Singh Ajnala, who was chairing the proceedings of the House after Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rana K P Singh had left, said that Narang had only two minutes to speak (the time proportionally given to members of a party based on quantum of representation in the Vidhan Sabha).

The BJP has two MLAs in 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha. The other BJP legislator is Dinesh Singh who represents Sujanpur constituency in Pathankot.

Joined by other party colleagues in opposing Narang, Dalvir pointed out that the two BJP MLAs had skipped the delegation of the Vidhan Sabha that met Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore in October last year to oppose the three farm laws.

“Koyee do minute nahi…asin virudh aan..eh bhawein 10 minute vadh lai lave..bhawein mera time ena nu de deo (No two minutes…We are against [his speech]. He may take even 10 minutes more..You may give him my share of time too),” Dalvir said, asserting that Narang should first clarify position on farm laws and not accompanying legislators’ delegation to the Governor.

Narang began by thanking for being given the time to speak and while referring to nearly 143 points of Governor’s address, was saying that he did not think the government would be able to deliver on majority of the issues in the remaining one year of its tenure.

He then said he wanted to raise an environmental issue. He was, however, cut short by the protesting members, before Ajnala announced that Narang’s speech was ended.

When contacted, Narang said he was to raise an issue of pollution concerns due to an upcoming distillery in his constituency. “The farmers are already protesting against setting up of the distillery and I was to raise this issue,” Narang added.