Punjab BJP leaders detained at protest against AAP’s ‘trust vote drama’

Punjab BJP leaders including Ashwani Sharma and Sunil Jakhar were detained by police in Chandigarh on Thursday as they tried to march towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in protest against his previous decision to call a special Assembly session to hold a trust vote, the permission for which had already been rolled back by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

Police used water cannons against the BJP leaders and activists as they tried to force their way through the barricading near the party office in Chandigarh sector 37-A.

Before he was taken away with state BJP chief Sharma and others in a bus by police, Jakhar hit out at the ruling AAP and said the Vidhan Sabha was not meant for “nautanki” (drama), but for raising people’s issues.

“Even if there is a one-month-long session, we will not object if it is held to discuss problems faced by the people,” said the BJP leader, who had quit the Congress to join the saffron party.

The BJP leaders and activists were detained around 1:30pm, about an hour after they tried to start the march and attempted to go past the police barricading.

After the governor on Wednesday took back the permission he had granted for the special session, Sharma announced the protest and the gherao of Mann’s residence.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sharma announced that the BJP would boycott the special session and gherao the Vidhan Sabha. The BJP is highly critical of allegations that it had attempted to topple the government by offering Rs 25 crore to a number of AAP MLAs to switch loyalty.

Advertisement

The BJP has termed the allegations as baseless and accused the AAP of indulging in theatrics.