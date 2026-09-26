‘We were a junior alliance partner’: Dhillon rejects AAP’s charge on drug menace during 2007-2017

Rejecting the AAP’s charge on drug menace, Punjab BJP president Kewal Dhillon Friday said that the BJP was the junior alliance partner of the SAD from 2007 to 2017.

“We neither had the Chief Minister nor the Deputy Chief Minister then. Moreover, the BJP had 19 MLAs in the government in 2007 and 12 MLAs in 2012. Therefore, we were not in a position to take major decisions,” he said on the 8th day of the BJP’s Nasha Mukt Yatra.

The yatra, which began from four corners of Punjab, will culminate in Jalandhar on September 30, when Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state.