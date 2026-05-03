‘Bhagwant Mann was clearly drunk in Assembly’: BJP delegation meets governor, seeks CM’s removal

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A delegation from the Punjab BJP led by the party’s state president, Sunil Jakhar, met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh Sunday, seeking the removal of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that he attended the Vidhan Sabha session on Friday in a “drunken state”.
Submitting a memorandum to the governor, the BJP said that Mann committed “grave constitutional misconduct” by addressing the House in an “inebriated state.”
The party, in its memorandum to the governor, further alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party Government was “misusing the state machinery and agencies to target political opponents”.
The BJP wrote that the “registration of two FIRs against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak is an act of political vendetta following his exit from the ruling AAP.”
The BJP has informed the governor about raids conducted by the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) at the factory of Rajya Sabha MP Rajinder Gupta, owner of Trident Group, who also left the AAP for the BJP recently, along with Pathak.
Seeking Mann’s removal, the BJP wrote, “It has been widely reported and publicly discussed that the Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, attended the May 1 session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly in an inebriated condition. The way he addressed the Assembly and reporters outside the House, it clearly shows he was drunk. Such conduct represents a grave affront to the dignity of the House and undermines the sanctity of democratic institutions,” reads the memorandum.
The BJP wrote that the leadership of a sensitive border state like Punjab, facing both internal and external security challenges, demands utmost responsibility, alertness, and discipline.
“There is a growing public perception that the Chief Minister is habitually under the influence of alcohol during crucial hours of governance, which raises serious concerns about his ability to discharge constitutional duties effectively. In view of the above, we urge Your Excellency to seek an appropriate explanation and recommend necessary action, including consideration of his removal, in the interest of preserving constitutional integrity and public trust,” it further reads.
In a statement issued by the BJP, Jakhar said, “If the law does not allow a person under the influence of alcohol to drive, then how can such a person be allowed to run a state? We have urged the governor to ask the ruling party leadership to select a new leader, as Bhagwant Mann has lost the moral right to remain the chief minister.”
Jakhar said the BJP requested the governor to summon the chief secretary and ascertain whether he was working under any pressure.
“According to reliable sources, during the May 1 Cabinet meeting, held prior to the Assembly session, apart from two ministers, the chief secretary was also allegedly threatened and humiliated. It is necessary to call officials and ensure they can work freely in accordance with the law, without fear,” he said.
Labour Day session ‘to save his position’
Jakhar said the Assembly session held on Labour Day was merely a pretext, claiming Mann convened it “to save his position”.
“After the session, AAP MLA Raman Arora—who has been jailed in a corruption case—was provided police protection, which shows that the Government is shielding corrupt individuals,” he said.
On the reported registration of FIRs against Pathak, Jakhar said, “The BJP is not afraid of such cases. The FIR was filed to intimidate members within the ruling party and prevent them from leaving.”
The BJP delegation included the party’s state working president, Ashwani Sharma, and other senior leaders such as Vijay Sampla, Shwait Malik, Som Prakash, Fateh Jang Bajwa, Manpreet Singh Badal, Preneet Kaur, Parminder Singh Brar, Kewal Singh Dhillon, Tikshan Sood, and Vineet Joshi.
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