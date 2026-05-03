‘Bhagwant Mann was clearly drunk in Assembly’: BJP delegation meets governor, seeks CM’s removal

A delegation from the Punjab BJP led by the party’s state president, Sunil Jakhar, met Governor Gulab Chand Kataria in Chandigarh Sunday, seeking the removal of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, alleging that he attended the Vidhan Sabha session on Friday in a “drunken state”.

Submitting a memorandum to the governor, the BJP said that Mann committed “grave constitutional misconduct” by addressing the House in an “inebriated state.”

The party, in its memorandum to the governor, further alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party Government was “misusing the state machinery and agencies to target political opponents”.

The BJP wrote that the “registration of two FIRs against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak is an act of political vendetta following his exit from the ruling AAP.”