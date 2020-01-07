Punjab BJP chief’s election nears final phase, Chouhan in Ludhiana today

Fatehgarh Sahib MP Harinder Singh Khalsa. Fatehgarh Sahib MP Harinder Singh Khalsa.

The race for BJP’s new state president in Punjab has entered final stages with the national vice president of the party and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, slated to visit Ludhiana on Tuesday to hold discussions with senior party leaders over the choice of name.

BJP leaders informed that Chouhan would be holding deliberations with the state leadership of the BJP and the RSS and the results would be conveyed to the national leadership for consideration.

However, sources within BJP informed that national secretary of the party, Tarun Chugh, has emerged as a favourite for the post even though he has reportedly asked the party to allow him to remain in Delhi. Chugh is also overseeing the selection of BJP candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections.

Among other names in the fray are several Sikhs too and these includes Rajinder Mohan Chhina, senior BJP leader from Amritsar, Daya Singh Sodhi, party general secretary and former Fatehgarh Sahib MP Harinder Singh Khalsa.Had quit Aam Aadmi Party and joined the BJP in March. A former Indian Foreign Service officer he is a batchmate of Union Minister for Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri.

Certain other names which are in the fray include former state president Manoranjan Kalia, another former state president Ashwini Sharma and former Jalandhar Mayor Rakesh Rathore. Sources within BJP say the new state president’s choice is crucial because he would be preparing the party for the next Assembly polls in 2022.

There have been several indications that the party may consider going it alone in the polls without a pre-poll alliance with Shiromani Akali Dal. “At this stage BJP needs a name which can rise above factionalism in the state unit and carry all together. The previous few terms of state presidents have been marred by infighting and factionalism, “ a senior leader confided.

The present state president Shwait Malik had been appointed to the post in March 2018 after replacing the then Union Minister for State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Vijay Sampla whose tenure had also seen rampant factionalism. Sampla was later denied even the Lok Sabha ticket from his constituency, allotted to his rival Som Parkash, which led to great heartburn within a segment of the party.

Shwait Malik’s tenure has been no less stormy with open rebellion against him by leaders in his hometown Amritsar. There have been constant complaints of high-handeness against Malik by a section of party leaders who have alleged that his elevation to the state chief’s post was only due to his proximity to late Arun Jaitley.

There have already been reports that BJP has reached out to several leaders of many political parties, particularly their disgruntled elements who command a following, in order to forge a common agenda and front for the forthcoming polls. Party insiders say steps in this regard will intensify once the new president is in office.

