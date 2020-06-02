Punjab BJP accuses Captain Amarinder government of corruption during crisis

Ashwini Sharma, having an RSS background, has already served as the Punjab BJP chief from 2010 to 2013. (Source: File Photo) Ashwini Sharma, having an RSS background, has already served as the Punjab BJP chief from 2010 to 2013. (Source: File Photo)

Punjab BJP president Ashwini Sharma Tuesday attacked the Captain Amarinder government saying that even in this hour of crisis, Congress leaders, MLAs, and state officials were indulging in corruption.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Sharma said that the dispute between the Chief Secretary and certain Punjab ministers was the result of liquor mafia flourishing in Punjab.

“Even though there is a claim to settle this dispute, but it has now been proved that the ministers and officials are looted millions from the treasury of Punjab. The way the mining scam, PPE kit scam, and seed scam have happened in Punjab in the last two months, it shows that instead of fighting coronavirus pandemic, the government’s focus was only on looting public money,” Sharma alleged.

He added: “In order to divert public attention from his failures and corruption, Captain Amarinder always tries unsuccessfully to put the central government in the dock. Modi government has given a package of assistance of Rs 1,70,000 crore to the people of the country to fulfill the basic needs and then announced a package of Rs 20 lakh crore to bring the economy of the country back on track, which is also for the people of Punjab,” Sharma said.

Presenting a list of demands, the state BJP president said that the Punjab government should announce “50 percent reduction in the electricity bill of three months for domestic, commercial (shops, etc.) and industries”.

The BJP also demanded that like UP and Karnataka, Punjab government should put Rs 5000 each in the bank accounts of Tempo drivers, rickshaw pullers and street hawkers.

It also demanded that Rs 5000 should also be given to barbers, washermen, weavers, and construction workers.

It said that seeds should be given for free to farmers and those who have suffered losses due to fall in prices or damage due to bad weather should be compensated.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd