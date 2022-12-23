Punjab biz tycoons meet Yogi Adityanath to discuss investment possibilities in UP

Nearly 50 industrialists from Punjab had recently gone to Uttar Pradesh to have another leg of meeting with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The entrepreneurs discussed the possibilities of investment in various sectors in UP.

“The meeting happened on December 19. As many as 15 tycoons from Punjab had an interaction with Yogi Adityanath in which they expressed their interest to invest in UP,” said T R Mishra, a Ludhiana-based industrialist and chairman of Punjab Dyeing Federation.

He is also chairman of Atal Poorvanchal Udyogik Vikas Parishad under whose banner he had gone to meet the UP CM.

He said, “Investment proposals of more than Rs 2 lakh crore were given by industrialists from different states, and Punjab’s bicycle, auto parts, dyeing and boiler industry also expressed interest to invest in UP. I myself have proposed to invest Rs 30 crore in a boiler industry in Kanpur and I have submitted my proposal on the online portal of UP.”

Onkar Singh Pahwa, MD Avon cycles, while talking to the Indian Express said, “I haven’t signed any investment proposal but have shown interest to invest in Saharanpur and around area for some expansion work. But Punjab is my home state and I have no plans to shift my base. However I can think of doing some expansion in UP as infrastructure has improved a lot in UP, manpower is available and law and order situation has also improved a lot.”

Pankaj Munjal, Chairman-cum-MD, Hero Group of Companies, S P Saini, an auto parts manufacturer, Shatrughan Tiwari of Ludhiana-based Shiva Fabrics, a representative from Nahar Group of Industries and others had gone to meet the UP CM, Mishra said.

It may be noted that meetings with the UP CM have been going on for more than 18 months now.

Advertisement

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also recently went to Chennai and Hyderabad to woo investors for the state.