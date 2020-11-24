Punjab: Bir Devinder objects to move to install statues in Fatehgarh Sahib

Bir Devinder Singh

Stating that Sikh ethos does not permit installation of statues in the vicinity of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop Sahib in Fatehgarh Sahib, former Deputy Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha Bir Devinder Singh has demanded that the move be scrapped.

Bir Devinder Tuesday visited the disputed site at Fatehgarh Sahib where the Department of Archeology of Punjab government was raising statues to construct a theme park.

Speaking to the media after visiting the disputed site, he said that there are strong apprehensions in the mind of Sikh community of Fatehgarh Sahib district that Kuljit Singh Nagra, Congress MLA from Fatehgarh Sahib, is planning to install the statue of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur at the T-Junction of the road connecting Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib, Sirhind and Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop Sahib.

Bir Devinder asserted that he wished to make it clear to the state government and the district administration that as per the Sikh ethos, the installation of statues is not permissible in the vicinity of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurdwara Jyoti Saroop Sahib where two younger Sahibzadas (sons) of Guru Gobind Singh have made a supreme sacrifice 316 years ago to uphold the dignity of the Sikh faith.

“Any move in this direction shall be strongly resisted and opposed,” Bir Devinder said. He added that any kind of development in the garb of beautification of the town is welcome but any regressive initiative in contravention of Sikh spirit, which is violative of its philosophical code, shall not be permitted at Fatehgarh Sahib under any circumstances.

He said that it is a matter of common knowledge that basic postulates of Sikh religion do not allow worshiping of idols or statues. Therefore, no such attempts be made by any individual or by the government that vitiate the peaceful atmosphere of the town and generate unnecessarily the bad feelings among the Sikh community.

Bir Devinder also disapproved the site chosen by the archaeology department for the construction of the theme park, saying that it’s a brazen encroachment on the entire area, especially reserved to serve langar to the Sikh pilgrims who throng this place in the fourth week of December every year to pay obeisance to the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas and Mata Gujri.

He demanded from the district administration that the encroachment be removed forthwith to smoothen the surface for setting up langars (community kitchens) on the disputed site.

