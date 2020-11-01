Punjab Bills negating Central laws: AAP rejects CM’s appeal to accompany him to President; Congress hits back

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema

The Aam Admi party Saturday rejected as “mere political drama” the Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s appeal to all parties’ MLAs to accompany him to meet President Ram Nath Kovind on November 4 to request him to give his assent to the state’s amended farm laws.

Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema said the AAP will not be a part of the delegation headed by the CM to meet the President. He said there was no point in meeting the President as the Punjab governor has not yet signed the Bills.

The AAP MLA said instead of meeting the President, if the CM leads a delegation of all parties, to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the AAP would have gladly accepted the offer. “Had Amarinder decided to stage a ‘dharna’ outside the Prime Minister’s residence to repeal the black laws, including the Air Pollution Ordinance, the AAP would have extended its full support to him,” Cheema said in a statement.

Amarinder Singh was a “mere puppet” in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was why he had not so far met either the prime minister or the Union agriculture minister and the railway minister alone or as a delegation against the black laws, he alleged.

Notably, the CM had appealed to all the MLAs to “stand up and be counted” and rise above party lines in safeguarding the state’s interests which are being “trampled upon” by the Union government.

Meanwhile, state Congress president Sunil Kumar Jakhar lashed out at SAD, BJP and AAP for calling the CM’s meeting with President a drama.

“I want to ask SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal if he has tried to approach the Prime Minister. This is odd that Sukhbir has called CM’s upcoming meeting a drama. I want to ask him if he tried to meet the PM ever since they pulled out of NDA after their awakening on September 12. Did he or his wife Harsimrat Badal ever tried to reach the PM? And if he is calling CM’s meeting a drama then why did he himself go to the President leading a delegation? Was that a drama?,” Jakhar asked.

He said AAP leaders were also trying to follow what SAD was saying. “They should have prevailed on their party chief Arvind Kejriwal to take hard steps like Captain who brought the amendment Bills. Why didn’t Kejriwal also do the same? This is their double speak.”

He said when SAD and AAP accompanied the CM to the Governor then they all wanted him to lead a delegation to the President. Now he has invited all of them and now they are behaving in this manner.

Jakhar added that what was even more disturbing was that the BJP was succeeding in its nefarious designs. “They do not want to hit out at SAD because they have this unholy nexus. They know Sukhbir wants to have his connection with Centre. Hence the focus of criticism is Captain. The AAP should understand this in the interest of Punjab instead of following in their footsteps.”

Jakhar appreciated Lok Insaf Party for sticking to their stand, “I want to appreciate them. They are the only ones to stick to their stand.”

