Punjab: Bikram Singh Majithia surrenders before Mohali court

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia, booked in a drugs case, surrendered before a Mohali court Thursday morning after his interim bail ended. He was accompanied by several SAD MLAs.

Presently Majithia is with the special investigation team (SIT) probing the case. Sources said the SIT team will question him.

On December 20, the Punjab Police booked Majithia under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The FIR accuses Majithia of allowing drug smuggling through the use of his property or conveyance, financing the distribution or sale of drugs and hatching a criminal conspiracy for smuggling.

Majithia refuted the allegations as a political witch-hunt by the Congress government and got relief from both the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Supreme Court.

The apex court granted Majithia, a candidate from Amritsar East assembly constituency, protection from arrest till February 23 and asked him to surrender to the court after this date.