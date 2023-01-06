Ahead of Punjab leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra, state Congress chief Amrinder Warring sports turban

Ahead of the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, state Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is in a new avatar – sporting a turban, something which he did on special events earlier. Now, however, Warring says he will wear the turban regularly.

It all started when the Congress leader went to Fatehgarh Sahib with a turban to pay obeisance on the occasion of Shaheedi Jor Mela last month. “Since then, I have been wearing the turban regularly and I will continue to do so in future,” said Warring, who will be accompanying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the nine-day Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

After reaching Punjab through the Shambhu border on January 10, the yatra will start from Fatehgarh Sahib on January 11 and, traversing through various regions of the state, will enter Jammu from Pathankot on the last day.

“For a couple of years now, when I would stand in front of the mirror, I would ponder about wearing a turban,” said Warring, adding that “people see a turbaned person with high hopes and expectations and see that person as a mature man. I will try to live up to that.”

Since he did not wear the turban regularly, the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief had to take the help of a friend to tie it. “A friend helps me in finely shaping the turban, but I think I have learnt about 80 per cent,” said Warring, who has updated his social media profile photos with those in which he is seen sporting a turban.

The 45-year-old, who is among the 18 Congress MLAs in the 117-member Punjab Vidhan Sabha, was one of the few Congress leaders who managed to emerge victorious in the Assembly elections held in February last year amid a massive Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wave.

Warring was appointed the PPCC chief on April 22 last year and is the youngest ever to hold the post.