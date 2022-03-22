After 25k jobs, Bhagwant Mann’s next big in Punjab: Regularisation of services of 35,000 contractual employees

Days after he promised to to fill 25,000 posts in government departments, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday announced to regularise services of 35,000 contractual employees.

“A decision has been taken to regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees of group C and D,” Mann said in a video message.

ਅੱਜ ਇੱਕ ਹੋਰ ਇਤਿਹਾਸਕ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ ਲੈਂਦਿਆਂ 35,000 ਠੇਕੇ ‘ਤੇ ਰੱਖੇ ਸਰਕਾਰੀ ਮੁਲਾਜ਼ਮਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਪੱਕੇ ਕਰਨ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਕਿਰਿਆ ਸ਼ੁਰੂ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੀ ਹੈ। ਅਸੀਂ ਚੋਣਾਂ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾਂ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਕੀਤੇ ਹਰ ਵਾਅਦੇ ਨੂੰ ਪੂਰਾ ਕਰਾਂਗੇ। ਅਸੀਂ ਸਿਸਟਮ ਨੂੰ ਬਦਲਣ ਆਏ ਹਾਂ । pic.twitter.com/dtIlLuTZZi — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 22, 2022

Mann said he has asked Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari to work out the details and put up a Bill in the next session of Vidhan Sabha in this regard.

The CM said several contractual employees had approached his before the Punjab assembly polls and his party had promised that it would regularise their services after coming to power.

Earlier, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had brought a Bill in Vidhan Sabha to regularise the services of 35,000 contractual employees. The Assembly had passed the Punjab Protection and Regularization of Contractual Employees Bill-2021 on November 11. It was then sent to the Raj Bhawan for Governor’s assent.

Channi had alleged that the Governor was not clearing the file deliberately while the latter had, in turn, stated that the file was sent back to the government with some questions which were never answered.

However, Channi had put up billboards across the state claiming that he had regularised services of contractual employees.