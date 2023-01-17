scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders shutting down of Zira liquor factory

A dharna by the Sanjha Zira Morcha has been underway against the plant since July 24 last year, with protesters demanding complete closure of the liquor factory owned by a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader.

Bhagwant Mann said he was ordering the closure of the factory after taking legal opinion on the issue. (Express Photo/File)
In what comes as a shot in the arm for farmers agitating against the liquor factory in Punjab’s Zira, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday ordered the factory to be closed down.

Announcing the decision in a video posted on Twitter, Mann said he would not allow anyone to “pollute the water, air or environment in Punjab.” He said he was ordering the closure of the factory after taking legal opinion on the issue.

Although delayed, the development is seen as a major decision by the Punjab government. Earlier the state government had arrested 46 farmers for protesting outside the factory before it softened its stand and released the agitators. Recently the government also set up a committee to look into the issue.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 14:55 IST
