Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders shutting down of Zira liquor factory

In what comes as a shot in the arm for farmers agitating against the liquor factory in Punjab’s Zira, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday ordered the factory to be closed down.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਆਬੋ-ਹਵਾ ਨੂੰ ਕਿਸੇ ਨੂੰ ਵੀ ਖਰਾਬ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰਨ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ…ਇਸ ਕਰਕੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨੀ ਮਾਹਿਰਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਸਲਾਹ ਕਰਨ ਤੋਂ ਬਾਅਦ ਲੋਕਹਿੱਤ 'ਚ ਇੱਕ ਵੱਡਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ… ਮੈਂ ਜ਼ੀਰਾ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਫੈਕਟਰੀ ਨੂੰ ਬੰਦ ਕਰਨ ਦੇ ਹੁਕਮ ਜਾਰੀ ਕਰ ਦਿੱਤੇ ਨੇ ਤੇ ਭਵਿੱਖ 'ਚ ਵੀ ਜੇ ਕੋਈ ਵਾਤਾਵਰਣ ਵਿਗਾੜਨ ਦੀ ਕੋਸ਼ਿਸ਼ ਕਰੇਗਾ, ਬਖਸ਼ਿਆ ਨਹੀਂ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ.. pic.twitter.com/0ZYruxvYcu — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) January 17, 2023

Announcing the decision in a video posted on Twitter, Mann said he would not allow anyone to “pollute the water, air or environment in Punjab.” He said he was ordering the closure of the factory after taking legal opinion on the issue.

A dharna by the Sanjha Zira Morcha has been underway against the plant since July 24 last year, with protesters demanding complete closure of the liquor factory owned by a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader.

Although delayed, the development is seen as a major decision by the Punjab government. Earlier the state government had arrested 46 farmers for protesting outside the factory before it softened its stand and released the agitators. Recently the government also set up a committee to look into the issue.