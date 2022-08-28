Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann okays draft of EV policy, plans waiving off registration fee, road tax

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday approved the draft of the new electric vehicle policy, which proposes waiving off registration fee and road tax and cash incentives for buying electric vehicles.

Mann in an official statement said the draft policy aims at reducing environmental pollution by checking carbon emission through promotion of electric vehicles.

Mann asserted that as per the new draft policy major thrust will be laid in cities such as Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Bathinda that cater to more than 50 per cent vehicles in the state. The Chief Minister revealed that the new draft policy envisages registration of 25 per cent more electric vehicles compared to last year. Likewise, he asserted that as per this draft infrastructure in terms of electric charging points will be set up across the state for private and public electric vehicles. Mann also said that due focus will also be laid on establishing state into a hub for manufacturing electric vehicles, components and electric batteries.

The Chief Minister added that a centre of excellence will be established for research and development in this field. He asserted that new courses will be started for generating jobs to the youth in the state. Mann said that draft policy also stipulates cash incentives to the people opting for electric vehicles in the state.

The CM said that provision has been made to waive off registration fee and road tax on the registration of these electric vehicles. Mann added that the first one lakh buyers of the Electric Vehicles will get a financial incentive upto Rs 10,000 whereas first 10,000 buyers of electric autorickshaw and e-rickshaw will get financial incentive upto Rs 30,000. He said that first 5000 e-cart buyers will get incentive upto Rs 30,000 and first 5000 buyers of Light commercial vehicles will get incentive between upto Rs 30,000-Rs 50,000.

The Chief Minister said that before finalising the policy the views of people will be taken before finalising this policy. He said envisioned that this draft policy will transform Punjab into hub of electric vehicle manufacturing units. Mann said that it is a humble endeavour of state government to make Punjab clean, green and pollution free.

Realtors meet Punjab CM, raise issues

Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali was part of a delegation of colonisers and property dealers that met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here on Saturday.

The delegation led by Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association president Gurinder Singh Lamba raised issues, including non-registration of plots in villages.

“A delegation of colonisers and property dealers met the CM and we raised several issues, including people, especially in villages, facing problems because of the non-registration of plots, and rise in collector rates. We demanded that these issues be resolved,” said Ayali. Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora was also present. Ayali even shared his photo with CM Mann and minister Arora on his Facebook page. Dakha MLA Ayali, who is into the real estate business, had last month left the SAD leadership red-faced after he went against his own party by boycotting the presidential poll. Ayali had spoken about the change in the SAD leadership.

(With inputs from PTI)