No farm loan waiver through RDF as Punjab tweaks law to get its share of Rs 1150 cr from Centre

The Punjab Cabinet Wednesday approved an ordinance to ensure that rural development fund (RDF), collected on foodgrain procured for central pool, was spent only on the infrastructure related to mandis in rural areas and not on farm loan waiver or any other such populist scheme.

In the meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the Cabinet approved the Punjab Rural Development (Amendment) Ordinance, 2022.

With this, the Punjab Rural Development Act, 1987 will be amended in line with the revised principles laid down by the department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Government of India on February 24, 2020.

The move comes after the Centre withheld the RDF to the tune of Rs 1,150 crore, pertaining to Kharif procurement season 2021, raising objection to a section of the Punjab Rural Development Act that provided for spending 1 per cent of the RDF on waiving farm loans. The Centre had stated that RDF could not be used for a populist scheme.

Talking to the reporters after the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the previous Congress and Akali governments in the state of misusing the RDF. “Be it Akali or Congress governments, they misused the RDF. After that, Centre stopped the release of RDF to the state,” Cheema said.

Terming the ordinance as a “big decision” of the AAP-led government in the state, Cheema said the money collected under the RDF will be spent only on infrastructure related to mandis in rural areas.

Punjab charges three per cent RDF on foodgrain procured for central pool. Notably, the state had been using the RDF on works other than rural development. The fund was used for the ‘Sangat Darshan’ programmes of the then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal during the SAD-BJP regime while the Congress used it to fund its farm loan waiver scheme.

The RDF will be spent on various works in rural areas including construction or repair of approach roads to mandis and procurement centres, setting up of new mandis or procurement centers, making arrangements for supply of drinking water and for improving sanitation in the mandis. The fund will also be used for providing well equipped rest houses or night shelters, sheds for farmers and labour engaged in procurement operations.

Likewise, the RDF would also be used for augmenting storage facilities in mandis to store stocks, provide relief to debt stressed farmers to eliminate any possibility of distress sale, development of hardware or software related to procurement or linking of land records, crop survey, bio- authentication of farmers at the mandis and facilitate the procurement activities etc.

It will be used for automation and mechanization of mandis with facility of cleaning, sorting, drying, analyzing quality of grains, small shipping silo, bag sacking and stitching and for carrying out such purposes which may lead to strengthening of mandis.

Nod to fill posts in water supply and sanitation dept

In another decision, the Cabinet gave approval to fill 145 posts of sub divisional engineers (25), junior engineers (70), junior draftsmen (3) and steno typists (20) in water supply and sanitation department by direct recruitment through Punjab Public Service Commission and Subordinate Service Selection Board within a year.

Nod to upgrade Bharatnet infra

The Cabinet also approved an addendum to help upgrade existing Bharatnet infrastructure to connect all gram panchayats with national broadband network under the Bharatnet scheme of the Centre.

It was in pursuance of the earlier memorandum of understanding between the department of telecommunications, Government of India and the state government signed in April 2013.

The state government is committed to facilitating the delivery of e-governance, e-health, e-education, e-banking, internet and other services to rural areas by establishing a highly scalable network infrastructure which is accessible on a non-discriminatory basis, said an official spokesperson.