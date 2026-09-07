State consent not taken, put High Court Chief Justice appointment on hold: Punjab Government

Saying that the Centre appointed Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court without awaiting the state government’s views as required under the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for appointment of High Court Judges, the Punjab Cabinet on Sunday passed a resolution demanding that his “appointment and administration of oath… be put on hold”.
“This appointment has been made without obtaining the consent of the state government, thereby bypassing all Constitutional norms and set procedures,” it said in a statement. “The Cabinet resolved that the appointment and administration of oath should be put on hold until Punjab’s views are obtained and duly considered,” it said.
Justice Mishra, whose parent court is the Allahabad High Court, is expected to be sworn in on Monday.
“Today, the Punjab Cabinet unanimously passed an important resolution against the continued assault on Punjab’s rights by the Central Government and the violation of constitutional norms. Appointing the new Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court without obtaining the consent of the State Government is a direct violation of the prescribed procedures (Memorandum of Procedure) and constitutional norms,” Mann said on X.
He later wrote to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, enclosing a copy of the resolution adopted by the Cabinet.
The SC Collegium had recommended the appointment of four Chief Justices of High Courts, including Justice Mishra’s candidature, on August 6. On August 12, the Centre had sought the views of the Chief Ministers and Governors of the four states.
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While the MoP does not stipulate a time period, conventionally, it is learnt that the consent for appointment of a Chief Justice is dealt with immediately. For appointment of HC Judges, it takes four to six weeks for inputs from the Chief Minister. It is learnt that normally, the Secretary of the Department of Justice dials the Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister to facilitate the process. After a certain time period, the Law Ministry deems that there was no objection from the state government.
It is learnt that the Law Ministry had received inputs from Bihar, West Bengal and Maharashtra — the three other states concerned — immediately, but the delay by the Punjab Chief Minister held up the other appointments too. The appointments were notified on September 5.
Justice Mishra has been serving as Acting Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court since June 1, when he took over following the elevation of then Chief Justice Sheel Nagu to the Supreme Court.
The Punjab Cabinet said the appointment reflected a pattern of the Centre’s “infringement of Punjab’s constitutional rights”. In his post on X, Mann linked the issue to a series of other disputes between Punjab and the Centre. “The Centre withholding our Rs 9,000 crore RDF (Rural Development Fund) funds and flood relief package, changing the BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board) rules, and now directly interfering in judicial appointments will not be tolerated. We demand that this appointment be immediately put on hold and that, in accordance with the constitutional process, the views of the State be accorded due respect. Inquilab Zindabad,” he said.
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The Cabinet also cited the case of Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia, a former Punjab and Haryana High Court Judge who was recommended by the Collegium in 2024 for appointment as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. That proposal remained unnotified for over two months in the absence of a recommendation from the Madhya Pradesh government, after which Justice Sandhawalia was instead appointed Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.
The Punjab government said the contrast between the two cases had created a “feeling of perceived discrimination” in the way appointments involving Judges of the Punjab and Haryana High Court are handled.
As Acting CJ, a bench led by Justice Mishra had in August directed the Punjab government to clear pending instalments of dearness allowance and dearness relief owed to its employees and pensioners, observing that the state continued to spend on advertisements and other discretionary items even as it cited financial constraints to withhold the dues.
Meanwhile, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association has opposed the state government’s stand. It said the move risked being seen as Executive overreach into a matter governed by the constitutional process for judicial appointments, cautioning that any impression of political pressure on the judiciary could erode public confidence in the justice system.
Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India.
Professional Background
Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state.
Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions.
Special Projects:
Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship.
Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government:
1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs
"Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA.
"Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor.
"Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas.
2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls
"Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections.
"AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections.
"Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership.
3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy
"Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government.
"Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP.
4. Welfare & Economy
"Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program.
"Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025).
Signature Beat
Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens.
X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More
Apurva Vishwanath is the National Legal Editor at The Indian Express, where she leads the organization’s coverage of the Indian judiciary, constitutional law, and public policy. A law graduate with a B.A., LL.B (Hons) from Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University, Apurva brings over a decade of specialized experience to her reporting. She is an authority on judicial appointments and the Supreme Court Collegium, providing critical analysis of the country’s legal landscape.
Before joining The Indian Express in 2019, she honed her expertise at The Print and Mint.
Follow her insights on the intersection of law and governance on Twitter ... Read More