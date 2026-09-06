Row brews in Punjab as Centre bypasses state response to appoint High Court Chief Justice

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called an emergency Cabinet meeting following the Centre’s appointment of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court without waiting for the state's comments.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
3 min readChandigarhSep 6, 2026 04:14 PM IST
A Gurgaon court granted regular bail to the third accused arrested in connection with a case of alleged fabrication of forensic reports concerning a purported “objectionable” video of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (File)Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss the Centre’s appointment of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court (File photo).
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Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called an emergency meeting of the Punjab Cabinet on Sunday evening to discuss the appointment of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Centre notified Justice Mishra’s appointment on Saturday, nearly a month after the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his elevation. Justice Mishra has been functioning as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court since June.

The emergency meeting assumes significance as the Punjab government had not conveyed its response to the Centre on the Collegium’s recommendation when the appointment was processed. The Union Law Ministry had forwarded the recommendation to the state government for its comments, but Punjab was yet to communicate its views. Pending state’s communication, the Centre went ahead and announced the appointment.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, addressing a press conference in Jalandhar earlier in the day, said the government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann does not agree with the appointment process. Cheema accused the BJP-led Central government of acting against Punjab’s interests.

‘Attack on federal structure’

“The development amounts to an attack on the state’s constitutional rights and the federal structure. The matter is serious and sensitive,” Cheema said, adding that an emergency meeting of the Punjab Cabinet has been called at 4 pm on Sunday. The Cabinet is expected to deliberate on the state’s rights, the federal implications of the appointment and the legal and constitutional aspects of the matter. According to Cheema, the meeting will also discuss the government’s further course of action and strategy on the issue.

The Punjab government’s objections come amid renewed debate over the process through which the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court is appointed, particularly concerning the respective constitutional roles of the judiciary, the Union Government and the state. The government is expected to announce its next steps after the emergency Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet meeting is expected to discuss the appointment, the procedure followed by the Centre and the course of action available to the Punjab government.

The development is likely to add another point of friction between the AAP-led Punjab government and the BJP-led Centre, with the state government increasingly raising the issue of Punjab’s constitutional and federal rights.

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Justice Mishra, who was transferred from the Allahabad High Court to the Punjab and Haryana High Court in July 2025, took charge as Acting Chief Justice in June this year following the elevation of then Chief Justice Sheel Nagu to the Supreme Court.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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