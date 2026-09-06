Row brews in Punjab as Centre bypasses state response to appoint High Court Chief Justice

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called an emergency Cabinet meeting to discuss the Centre’s appointment of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court (File photo).

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called an emergency meeting of the Punjab Cabinet on Sunday evening to discuss the appointment of Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Centre notified Justice Mishra’s appointment on Saturday, nearly a month after the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his elevation. Justice Mishra has been functioning as the Acting Chief Justice of the High Court since June.

The emergency meeting assumes significance as the Punjab government had not conveyed its response to the Centre on the Collegium’s recommendation when the appointment was processed. The Union Law Ministry had forwarded the recommendation to the state government for its comments, but Punjab was yet to communicate its views. Pending state’s communication, the Centre went ahead and announced the appointment.