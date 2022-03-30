Punjab bars pvt schools from increasing fee

Ahead of the next academic session, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday barred the private schools in state from increasing fee or compelling parents to buy books, uniform or stationery items from select shops.

“Today, I am going to announce two big decisions which our government has taken related to the education sector. Firstly, the private schools in the state are ordered that they cannot hike fees for the upcoming semester and for the new admissions. They cannot hike the fee even by a rupee,” Mann said in a video message.

ਪੰਜਾਬ ਵਿੱਚ ਸਿੱਖਿਆ ਇੰਨੀ ਮਹਿੰਗੀ ਹੋ ਗਈ ਕਿ ਆਮ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਦੀ ਪਹੁੰਚ ਤੋਂ ਦੂਰ ਹੁੰਦੀ ਜਾ ਰਹੀ ਹੈ। ਇਸ ਨੂੰ ਰੋਕਣ ਲਈ ਅਸੀਂ ਫ਼ੈਸਲਾ ਲਿਆ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਕੋਈ ਪ੍ਰਾਈਵੇਟ ਸਕੂਲ ਇਸ ਸੈਸ਼ਨ ‘ਚ ਫ਼ੀਸ ਨਹੀਂ ਵਧਾ ਸਕੇਗਾ ਤੇ ਖ਼ਾਸ ਦੁਕਾਨ ਤੋਂ ਕਿਤਾਬਾਂ ਖ਼ਰੀਦਣ ਲਈ ਮਜਬੂਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਕਰੇਗਾ ਅਸੀਂ ਮਨੁੱਖ ਦੇ ਤੀਜੇ ਨੇਤਰ ਵਿੱਦਿਆ ਨੂੰ ਵਪਾਰ ਨਹੀਂ ਬਣਨ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ pic.twitter.com/YYleHzhRvf — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) March 30, 2022

The CM said that a detailed policy on fee hike by private schools will be finalized soon after detailed discussions with stakeholders.

“Secondly, private schools cannot give a particular shop’s name or address to parents for buying books and uniforms,” Mann said. He said the private schools will have to provide children and their parents with addresses of all shops selling stationery items, books and the uniform. “It is up to parents from where they want to purchase these items for their children,” Mann said.

He said the decisions will come into force with immediate effect.

Mann said parents want to provide education to their children but it has become a costly affair in Punjab, making it out of reach for a common man. “It has become so expensive that a common man who wants to give education to his child feels helpless. Either they are being forced to make their wards drop out from schools and engage them in work or they are getting the kind of education, which won’t be of any use in future.”

“To open the third eye of education, these decisions were very necessary and AAP will make education affordable for all in Punjab,” he said.

Two days ago, Mann announced the rollout of the doorstep ration delivery scheme, saying the poor will no longer need to stand in queues as good quality ration will be delivered on their doorstep. However, the scheme will be optional for the eligible beneficiaries, Mann had said.

Earlier on March 19, he threw open 25,000 jobs in various state government departments, including 10,000 in the Police Department.