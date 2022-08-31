scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann appoints 14 AAP leaders as head of boards, corporations

Raman Bahl has been appointed chairperson of Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC). Bahl had unsuccessfully contested from Gurdaspur seat in this year's Assembly polls.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann at Vision Punjab 2022, organised by Invest Punjab and ASSOCHAM. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday appointed 14 Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including two who unsuccessfully contested this year’s Punjab Assembly elections, as chairpersons of different boards and corporations.

“Our team is being expanded to make Punjab prosperous…new responsibilities are being given…new chairmen of various departments have been appointed…best wishes and congratulations to all,” Mann said in a tweet while announcing the names of the appointees.

Raman Bahl, who was the chairperson of Punjab State Subordinate Services Selection Board during the previous Congress and had resigned from the post to join Aam Aadmi Party ahead of elections, has been appointed chairperson of Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC). Bahl had unsuccessfully contested from Gurdaspur seat in this year’s Assembly polls.

The government also appointed Vibhuti Sharma as chairperson of Punjab Tourism Development Corporation. He had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls from the Pathankot seat.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...Premium
UPSC Key-August 31, 2022: Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã...
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...Premium
In the duel between ‘real’ Sena and ‘fake’ Sena, ...
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...Premium
The Mikhail Gorbachev era and the collapse of the Soviet Union: Key event...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Similarly, Narinder Shergill, who had contested 2017 Assembly election from Mohali unsuccessfully, has been named chairperson of Milkfed.

Sunny Ahluwalia, who is the AAP spokesperson, has been appointed as chairperson of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board while Inderjit Singh Mann has been given the charge of Punjab Khadi and Village Industry Board.

The AAP government has given charge of Punjab Water Resources Management Corporation to Ranjit Cheema, while Ashok Kumar Singla has been appointed as chairman of the Punjab Gau Sewa Samiti Commission.

Advertisement

Anil Thakur has been posted as chairman of the Punjab Traders Board; Gurdev Singh Lakkana has been given charge of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation and Mohinder Sidhu of Punjab State Seeds Corporation.

More from Chandigarh

Suresh Goyal has been posted as chairman of Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank while Navdeep Jeeda will be chairman of Sugarfed. Balbir Singh is chairman of Punsup and Rakesh Puri has been given the charge of state forest development corporation.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:38:28 pm
Next Story

NIOS counters AAP govt: Country’s first virtual school launched by Centre, not Delhi

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates
Asia Cup 2022

India vs Hong Kong: Live Updates

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

KCR's hat: Politicians' headgear that turned heads

How Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

How Suryakumar Yadav makes professional cricket look like gully cricket on steroids

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

On camera, AAP, BJP spokespersons face off over Delhi govt schools

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero
Opinion

Death of Mikhail Gorbachev: Tragic hero

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Explained: Why has US grounded its Chinook helicopters

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Sarpanch Pati’ or ‘La Ninã’

Premium
As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Premium
How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

How Pakistan monster flood is different from what India is experiencing

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement