Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann appoints 14 AAP leaders as head of boards, corporations

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday appointed 14 Aam Aadmi Party leaders, including two who unsuccessfully contested this year’s Punjab Assembly elections, as chairpersons of different boards and corporations.

“Our team is being expanded to make Punjab prosperous…new responsibilities are being given…new chairmen of various departments have been appointed…best wishes and congratulations to all,” Mann said in a tweet while announcing the names of the appointees.

Raman Bahl, who was the chairperson of Punjab State Subordinate Services Selection Board during the previous Congress and had resigned from the post to join Aam Aadmi Party ahead of elections, has been appointed chairperson of Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC). Bahl had unsuccessfully contested from Gurdaspur seat in this year’s Assembly polls.

The government also appointed Vibhuti Sharma as chairperson of Punjab Tourism Development Corporation. He had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls from the Pathankot seat.

Similarly, Narinder Shergill, who had contested 2017 Assembly election from Mohali unsuccessfully, has been named chairperson of Milkfed.

Sunny Ahluwalia, who is the AAP spokesperson, has been appointed as chairperson of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board while Inderjit Singh Mann has been given the charge of Punjab Khadi and Village Industry Board.

The AAP government has given charge of Punjab Water Resources Management Corporation to Ranjit Cheema, while Ashok Kumar Singla has been appointed as chairman of the Punjab Gau Sewa Samiti Commission.

Anil Thakur has been posted as chairman of the Punjab Traders Board; Gurdev Singh Lakkana has been given charge of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation and Mohinder Sidhu of Punjab State Seeds Corporation.

Suresh Goyal has been posted as chairman of Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank while Navdeep Jeeda will be chairman of Sugarfed. Balbir Singh is chairman of Punsup and Rakesh Puri has been given the charge of state forest development corporation.