‘Neither my height nor my body build matches’: Mann on viral video after Akal Takht rejects AI claim

A day after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj declared Bhagwant Mann ‘Panth da Dokhi’ (enemy of the Sikh Panth) and rejected his contention that a controversial video circulating on social media was AI-generated, the Punjab Chief Minister Tuesday launched a sharp counterattack, accusing religious authorities of acting at the behest of political interests.

The Akal Takht pronouncement came amid an escalating confrontation between the Sikh clergy and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the recently enacted anti-sacrilege law. The Jathedar had maintained that the video in question was genuine and not an AI creation, while also criticising Mann over his remarks concerning the functioning of Sikh religious institutions.

The development assumed political significance, coming days after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal formally declared Mann as the party’s chief ministerial face for the next Assembly elections, signalling the start of the party’s campaign for a second consecutive term in Punjab.

Responding to the Akal Takht’s observations, Mann, in a video message, reiterated that the person seen in the controversial video was not him. “When I appeared before the Jathedar, I had categorically stated that the person seen in the video was not me. Neither my height nor my body build matches that of the individual,” Mann said.

Expressing disappointment over the development, the chief minister said he was “shocked that people holding such high posts are saying these things on the behest of their political bosses”. He added that he had consistently raised issues concerning Punjab’s farmers, youth and river waters.

Mann, however, reiterated his reverence for the Sikh temporal seat. “I bow before Sri Akal Takht Sahib. I believe Akal Takht is supreme. But the Sikh sangat is well aware of how political appointments are made there,” he said.

Calling the video objectionable, Mann described it as a “kojhi harkat” (a vile and despicable act) and alleged it was part of a campaign orchestrated by political opponents.

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“Punjab lives in my heart. I am working day and night for the state. These vile acts are being carried out at the behest of political bosses,” he said.

Anti-sacrilege law’s popularity unsettling opponents: Mann

The chief minister linked the controversy to the Punjab government’s recent anti-sacrilege legislation, claiming that its popularity had unsettled his opponents.

“When they realised that people had appreciated the sacrilege law brought by our government, they could not digest it because they themselves failed to enact such a law. Earlier, the managers of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Akal Takht were asking why the government was not bringing such legislation. Now that we have done so, they are questioning it. This shows that their decisions change every day,” he said.

In an apparent reference to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, though without naming anyone, Mann also questioned the consistency of action taken by Sikh religious authorities.

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“The Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat knows how decisions are taken and how pardons are granted. Some leaders came before Akal Takht and admitted their mistakes, including the firing on protesters. Police officers involved were later promoted and given election tickets. A few days later, they retracted their admissions, but no action was taken against them,” he said.

Mann alleged that while no such action was initiated in those cases, a campaign was now being run against him. “They are indulging in propaganda against me. I want to tell the people of Punjab not to believe such things. I will continue making decisions in the interest of the state.”