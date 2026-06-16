‘Neither my height nor my body build matches’: Mann on viral video after Akal Takht rejects AI claim

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has rejected Akal Takht's observations on the controversial video, alleging political motives behind the criticism and defending Punjab's anti-sacrilege law.

Written by: Kanchan Vasdev
4 min readChandigarhJun 16, 2026 01:51 PM IST
Punjab, Bhagwant Mann, Punjab electionsPunjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. (File Photo)
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A day after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj declared Bhagwant Mann ‘Panth da Dokhi’ (enemy of the Sikh Panth) and rejected his contention that a controversial video circulating on social media was AI-generated, the Punjab Chief Minister Tuesday launched a sharp counterattack, accusing religious authorities of acting at the behest of political interests.

The Akal Takht pronouncement came amid an escalating confrontation between the Sikh clergy and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the recently enacted anti-sacrilege law. The Jathedar had maintained that the video in question was genuine and not an AI creation, while also criticising Mann over his remarks concerning the functioning of Sikh religious institutions.

The development assumed political significance, coming days after AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal formally declared Mann as the party’s chief ministerial face for the next Assembly elections, signalling the start of the party’s campaign for a second consecutive term in Punjab.

Responding to the Akal Takht’s observations, Mann, in a video message, reiterated that the person seen in the controversial video was not him. “When I appeared before the Jathedar, I had categorically stated that the person seen in the video was not me. Neither my height nor my body build matches that of the individual,” Mann said.

Expressing disappointment over the development, the chief minister said he was “shocked that people holding such high posts are saying these things on the behest of their political bosses”. He added that he had consistently raised issues concerning Punjab’s farmers, youth and river waters.

Mann, however, reiterated his reverence for the Sikh temporal seat. “I bow before Sri Akal Takht Sahib. I believe Akal Takht is supreme. But the Sikh sangat is well aware of how political appointments are made there,” he said.

Calling the video objectionable, Mann described it as a “kojhi harkat” (a vile and despicable act) and alleged it was part of a campaign orchestrated by political opponents.

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“Punjab lives in my heart. I am working day and night for the state. These vile acts are being carried out at the behest of political bosses,” he said.

Anti-sacrilege law’s popularity unsettling opponents: Mann

The chief minister linked the controversy to the Punjab government’s recent anti-sacrilege legislation, claiming that its popularity had unsettled his opponents.

“When they realised that people had appreciated the sacrilege law brought by our government, they could not digest it because they themselves failed to enact such a law. Earlier, the managers of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and Akal Takht were asking why the government was not bringing such legislation. Now that we have done so, they are questioning it. This shows that their decisions change every day,” he said.

Also Read | 3 attempts in 10 years: What’s new in Punjab’s latest anti-sacrilege Bill?

In an apparent reference to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders, though without naming anyone, Mann also questioned the consistency of action taken by Sikh religious authorities.

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“The Guru Nanak Naam Leva Sangat knows how decisions are taken and how pardons are granted. Some leaders came before Akal Takht and admitted their mistakes, including the firing on protesters. Police officers involved were later promoted and given election tickets. A few days later, they retracted their admissions, but no action was taken against them,” he said.

Mann alleged that while no such action was initiated in those cases, a campaign was now being run against him. “They are indulging in propaganda against me. I want to tell the people of Punjab not to believe such things. I will continue making decisions in the interest of the state.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kanchan Vasdev
Kanchan Vasdev

Kanchan Vasdev is a Senior Assistant Editor in The Indian Express’ Punjab bureau. She is a highly experienced journalist with 22 years of expertise covering high-stakes politics, governance, and social issues in Northern India. Professional Background Role: Primary reporter covering the Punjab Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), government policies, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership in the state. Experience: She previously worked with The Tribune and has played a key role in launching various city editions. Special Projects: Abandoned Brides: Authored a monograph on brides abandoned by NRIs as part of the Prabha Dutt Memorial Fellowship. Environment: Worked as a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) fellow, focusing on the pollution levels in the Satluj river. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting focuses on the legislative strategies and political maneuvers of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government: 1. Legislative & Governance Standoffs "Punjab govt advances special Assembly session to pass resolution against VB-G RAM G Bill" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the state's move to block the Centre's "Viksit Bharat" mission, which the state claims will undermine MGNREGA. "Punjab govt doubles down on special sessions, sixth in January" (Dec 19, 2025): Detailing the AAP government's use of special sessions as a legislative tool amid tensions with the Governor. "Punjab asks 'VIP teachers' working near Chandigarh to go back to border districts" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on CM Mann's move to end the practice of influential teachers avoiding postings in remote areas. 2. Political Analysis & Rural Polls "Punjab rural polls: Why Akalis are likened to dinosaurs in Punjab" (Dec 19, 2025): Analyzing CM Bhagwant Mann's rhetoric against the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) following local body elections. "AAP claims win in 78% Punjab zila parishads as counting continues" (Dec 18, 2025): Breaking down the results of the 2025 rural elections. "Rahul Gandhi and Sidhu alike, says Bhagwant Mann" (Dec 13, 2025): Covering the CM's critique of the Congress leadership. 3. Law Enforcement & Bureaucracy "Suspended Punjab IPS officer Ravjot Kaur Grewal awaits reinstatement" (Dec 10, 2025): Investigative reporting on the bureaucratic red tape involving the Election Commission and the state government. "Punjab declines to give parole to Amritpal Singh" (Nov 27, 2025): Detailing the state government's refusal to grant parole to the radical preacher and sitting MP. 4. Welfare & Economy "Punjab government's plan to add more freebies to 'atta-dal' scheme hits funds roadblock" (Dec 4, 2024): An analysis of the fiscal challenges facing the state's flagship food security program. "Mann leads Punjab delegation to Japan and South Korea for investor outreach" (Dec 2, 2025). Signature Beat Kanchan Vasdev is known for her insider access to Punjab's political executive. Her writing provides deep insights into how state policies are formulated and the friction points between the state government and central authorities. Her dual expertise in environment and law allows her to report on complex issues like the "Farmhouse Policy" (Dec 18, 2025) and river pollution with a unique policy-oriented lens. X (Twitter): @kanchan99 ... Read More

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