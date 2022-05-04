Punjab: Bhagwant Mann asks AAP MLAs to go out, champion DSR technique among masses to save water

Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, on Wednesday held a meeting with his party legislators and Cabinet colleagues, wherein he asked them to go out and propagate the decisions of the government so far and take these to the masses.

In a meeting held at Municipal Bhawan in Chandigarh on Wednesday, Mann heard out a few party MLAs, before addressing the legislators and asking them to ensure that they go out in their constituencies and encourage the farmers to take to the Direct Sowing of Rice (DSR) technique to save underground water.

“In his address, he asked the MLAs to make it a people’s movement and encourage the farmers to claim the bonus of Rs 1500 per acre from the government. He said he himself had gone to his native Satoj village on Tuesday to make people aware about the Direct Sowing of Rice technique. Likewise, he said, all legislators should go to various villages and become ambassadors for the technique get as many farmers as possible to take to it. He also said that the underground water was depleting fast and it was the responsibility of each and everyone to not only disseminate the message but also ensure that the technique was being practiced and maximum number of hectares were sown with the DSR technique,” a source said.

He is also learnt to have asked the MLAs to go out in their constituencies and interact with the masses as much as possible. “He told them to stop thinking that they were the rulers and rather serve the masses, who had voted for them. He asked them to get out of their houses and go out among the people,” the source added.

The CM also asked the legilators to keep themselves prepared for the upcoming municipal elections by publicising all the people-friendly decisions taken by the party, “Propaganda was important to make people aware. He asked his colleagues to make sure that every scheme was popularised so much that the party did not need anything else but its own representatives,” the source said.

While discussing the budget, the CM is learnt to have asked the MLAs to make a list of immediate issues that confronted their constituencies. “He told them that the budget would have outlay for their areas if they gave feedback to the government in time.”

AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha was also present during the meeting but did not address the MLAs.

During the meeting, a few MLAs raised some issues, especially those coming from border areas and are learnt to have told the CM that

even after so many years of Independence, their areas were still under developed.

A few MLAs also raised the issue of corruption. They said while several offices had managed to root out graft, it was still prevalent at the lower level. In return, Mann asked them to popularise the anti-corruption helpline and also launch their own helplines to nail corruption, if needed.