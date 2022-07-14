Punjab: Officers not listening to AAP MLAs, state party spokesperson Kang warns of strict action

ALMOST four months after taking over the reins of the state, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators are unhappy over the “officers not taking them seriously and listening to them.”

Their rant has come to fore in several party meetings, including an organisational meeting organised in Chandigarh on Wednesday. A few of them have raised the issue in their meeting with Chief minister Bhagwant Mann in the recent past.

After the organisation meeting, chief party spokesperson, Punjab, Malwinder Singh Kang told the media that CM Bhagwant Mann was keeping a tab on several police station incharges. Several complaints have been received against them. Our MLAs have complained. Several incharges of police stations , who carry bad habits from previous regimes, are being inquired. An inquiry has ben started against them.

They should change their habits.”

Later, Kang told The Indian Express that there were complaints against SHOs and chowki incharges that they were not acting on complaints against drug peddler. “There is a nexus. Whenever a tip off is given to these police officers, they inform the drug peddlers before hand who then manage to flee. I am not saying this about all police officers but there are some black sheep. This nexus is not breaking. We have got the complaints but we will not elaborate as of now. Those are not written complaints but the issue comes to the fore in our party meetings. This issue also came to the fore in our today’s meeting of the organisation. They have told us. They have also complained to the Chief Minister.”

That the officers were not listening to party legislators is a common complaint of most of party MLAs who are often seen telling the Cabinet Ministers about it. “I have told a Cabinet minister that the officers in my area were listening more to the previous Congress MLAs from my constituency. The officer had to be told that he has to listen to me also. After all, we are answerable to people.”

In view of similar complaints that the MLAs were not getting due importance, several transfers are now being done as per the choice of MLAs. An MLAs lounge is also being set up on the fifth floor of the civil secretariat. “Here, the MLAs will have a place to sit in the secretariat if they have to wait for an officer,” a functionary of the government said.

Earlier, during Congress tenure the MLAs used to wait at former CM Amarinder Singh’s political secretaries offices in the high security Chief Minister’s Office on the second floor. Later, during former CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s tenure also, the CMO was abuzz with activity. But since Mann does not have any aide who sits in CMO and the officers attached with him are mostly busy in meetings at Chief Minister’s Residence (CMR) as the CM operates from his office, the CMO is often deserted during the peak hours.