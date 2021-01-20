Punjab: Better response on third day, 38% of targeted workers turn up for Covid-19 vaccine jab

A cardiologist at Hero DMC Heart Institute in Ludhiana gets the first dose.

In a slight improvement on the third day of the Covid-19 inoculation drive in Punjab, 37.7 per cent of registered health workers turned up to receive the first jab. A total of 2,160 health workers got themselves vaccinated out of the target of 5,719

The figure was better than the previous sessions on Saturday and Monday, when only 1,327 (22.6 per cent) and 1,992 (33.1 per cent) workers had come forward for the Covishield vaccine, respectively.

Punjab was among those states which had received tepid response to COVID-19 vaccination drive on the day of its roll out. Officials had attributed hesitancy among government sector health workers as one of the reasons to the lukewarm response to the vaccination drive.

“Today’s response was better than earlier. It is going to get better and better. We expect this figure will reach 4,000 in the next session. Some issues cropped up in CoWIN app at few places owing to the huge load,” said Punjab Health Director G B Singh.

There will be no vaccination drive at government institutions on Wednesday as Wednesdays and Sundays are fixed for other immunization programmes. “Some private hospitals will go ahead with vaccination drive,” he added.

After civil surgeons and senior doctors received the shot, the confidence among government sector health workers for COVID-19 vaccination has improved, officials pointed out.

Health workers had been demanding that senior doctors should first get the vaccine, added officials.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Patiala and Ludhiana received maximum response with 193 and 340 health workers out of targeted 300 and 550 came forward for vaccination, respectively. In Pathankot, 58 per cent health workers turned up on Day 3.

Moga received the lowest response with just 13 health workers out of targeted 200 getting the vaccine, followed by Kapurthala and Mansa where 11.7 per cent and 19 per cent health staff turned up, respectively.

Seven more Covid deaths, 209 new cases

Seven more people succumbed to Covid-19 in Punjab on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 5,516 while 209 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,70,937, a health bulletin showed. There are 2,412 active cases in the state. Ludhiana reported 50 new cases, Mohali 44 and Patiala 25, among fresh cases witnessed in the state. A total of 247 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,63,009, as per the bulletin.