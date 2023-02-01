In Punjab’s wish list: Rs 1,125 cr for stubble management, Rs 1,000 cr for police modernisation

From funds to check stubble burning, special assistance for modernisation of police, to a corpus for setting up industry in the border districts, Punjab has submitted a wish list to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of presentation of Union Budget on Wednesday.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has informed Sitharaman that the state government has already requested Centre to support and collaborate by providing Rs 1500 per acre as compensation to farmers in lieu of the additional cost to be incurred on management of paddy stubble as part of efforts to tackle the menace of crop residue burning and air pollution.

“Government of Punjab would do its bit and this endeavour could become a distinguished symbol of cooperative federalism to resolve an issue that does not respect any borders. It is therefore again requested to consider this proposal on priority in the interest of farmers’ welfare as well as common citizens of NCR and provide a budgetary support of Rs 1,125 crore in the Union Budget 2023-24,” Cheema had stated.

Also, the state has sought a “special assistance” of Rs 1,000 crore from Centre not only for modernisation of weaponry but also for improving the mobility of police personnel; for installation of CCTV cameras in border areas to increase surveillance; for up gradation of police buildings and for construction of new police stations, especially in vulnerable border districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur and Fazilka and to provide basic infrastructural amenities and better working/ living conditions to the Police forces in this border state to keep them motivated”.

Cheema’s memorandum also said, “A special package of Rs 2,500 crore be provided to Punjab for the development of industrial sector in these border districts. This budgetary support would help the state government in setting of infrastructure for industrial hubs and parks specifically focusing on the One District One Products (ODOP’s) and supplement the promotion of exports and also to provide special incentives/ subsidies to the investors for establishing their industrial units in these border districts.”

Pulling out an old issue from the closet of Rs 31,000 crore woodgrains gap, Cheema sought Rs 6100 crore from Centre. “Punjab was forced to convert the whopping gap of Rs 30,584.11 crore into a clean term loan in 2016-17. The state at various platforms has brought into notice of the Centre regarding a note that was circulated by the PMO upholding the ‘Principle of Shared Responsibilities’ amongst three main stake holders viz.

Government of India, Government of Punjab and the Consortium of Bankers. It was proposed in it, that Government of India would release a one-time special assistance of Rs 6,000 crore to be utilized for repaying the food credit of the banks. However, the entire liability of Rs 30,584.11 crore has been transferred to the state, resulting in total outflow of Rs 57,358 crore during the repayment tenure of this loan”.

Advertisement

He stated that the 15th Finance Commission had notified a sub-committee under the chairmanship of Dr Ramesh Chand, member of 15th Finance Commission. “The report has clearly verified claims of Government of Punjab amounting to Rs 6,155 crore. However, no action has been taken by the Centre in this regard. I would petition Government of India to consider the rightful claims of Punjab as stated in the report and provide a relief of Rs 6,155 Crore from this unsustainable debt burden”.

The state has also raised the demand of Rs 433 crore for construction of a barrage across Ravi river to stop flow of water to Pakistan. Cheema said that the construction of a barrage near the confluence point of Ujh river with Ravi river at Makora Pattan (within 4 km from Indo-Pak border) will help in utilising the tapped water for purpose of irrigation, drinking and recharging the groundwater in border areas.

Cheema said that he has also sought two trains under Vande Bharat, from Amritsar to Delhi and Delhi to Bathinda for the state besides a railway track from Rajpura to Chandigarh.