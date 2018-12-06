Punjab: Barnala fire victims’ kin sit on dharna outside factory, FIR filed against owners

A DAY AFTER the massive fire in a Barnala foam factory, in which three workers died, their families started an indefinite dharna outside the unit — with fumes still coming out of the godown on Wednesday — demanding

Rs 20 lakh compensation and one job for each of the family. Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) has joined them in the protest.

The families have not given consent to get the post-mortems conducted.

Police have registered an FIR on the charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conducted with respect to fire against the five partners of Bansal foam factory.

SSP Harjit Singh confirmed to The Indian Express that they have booked the owners, but yet to arrest them.

On the other hand, fumes were still coming out of the site on Wednesday. A fire brigade team was still at the site as chemical-based fire takes time to be doused completely, revealed officials.

An inquiry is also being conducted on the reason of the fire and even the shortcomings in the unit, which led to this incident. The unit reportedly had no NoC from fire department.