Punjab Governor visiting border districts tomorrow, but CM Mann summons officers to Chandigarh

Even as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit is visiting border districts from Wednesday, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has scheduled a meeting of all Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) in Chandigarh on the same day.

The Governor had scheduled his two-day visit to the districts from Wednesday even before Republic Day. However, CM Mann on January 28 scheduled Wednesday’s meeting of field officers and asked them to upload the status report of development works assigned to them on a spreadsheet. Interestingly, Chief Secretary V K Janjua had also asked the field officers to be ready with the status report of issues raised by the Governor during his last visit to the border.

Purohit has scheduled his visit to Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Amritsar on Wednesday and Ferozepur and Fazilka Thursday. As per his programme, he would be interacting with panchayats and prominent citizens of the area, listening to their grievances and directing the officers to redress them.

The bureaucracy is keenly watching how the day would progress on Wednesday, especially for the officers in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, and Amritsar, when the Governor would be visiting these districts and the CM has also summoned the top police officials and top administrative officers at Punjab Bhawan in Chandigarh at noon.

“The Governor is the constitutional head of the state. The DCs and SSPs would have to be present when he visits the districts. Those districts are far from Chandigarh. It is difficult for the officers to reach Chandigarh at 12 noon. They will have to send their junior officers to Chandigarh to represent them,” an officer told The Indian Express on anonymity.

He added that the main concern was that this would invite the displeasure of the CM, “The CM is the head of the government. When he is reviewing the issues of districts on one platform, he obviously expects us to be there. This puts the officers in a catch-22 situation. Let us see what lies in store for them.”

It remains to be seen how the officers handle the situation. Also, it remains to be seen whether the Chief Secretary and DGP Gaurav Yadav would accompany the Governor or stay put in Chandigarh to participate in the CM’s meeting.

The Governor and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab have been at loggerheads for quite some time now. The Governor has visited the border districts at least twice in the past.

The confrontation between the government and the Governor began after Purohit visited the border areas in September and stated that issues like drug smuggling and illegal mining were real.