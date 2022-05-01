Punjab bans three history books, CM Mann orders action against authors, publishers

After five years of protests by Sikh scholars and farm activists, the Punjab government has finally banned three history books for allegedly distorting facts related to Sikh history.

The books which have been banned are ‘Modern ABC of History of Punjab’ authored by Manjit Singh Sodhi, a history book by Mahinder Pal Kaur and ‘History of Punjab’ by M S Mann for Class 12. The books, published by different Jalandhar-based publishers, were part of the school board curricula.

Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said the book, History of Punjab, had erroneous facts about Sikhs. “Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered action against its writers and publishers besides banning the book,” he said.

Gurpreet Singh, former president of the Institute of Sikh Studies, said that though the ban was declared in 2017, teachers continued to use the books in schools under the pretext of not having an alternate textbook. This was despite the fact that the Dr Kirpal Singh Committee was formed in 2017 to replace the books due to the derogatory and unfounded remarks they contained on Sikh gurus and personalities, he said. They had organised various protests to demand complete withdrawal of these books immediately and for registration of FIRs against those responsible.

The committee was formed following a complaint by farmer leader Baldev Singh Sirsa who had pointed out that the books contained remarks which were inconsistent with Sikh history. The protests finally led to the decision to ban the books.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) chairman Yograj Singh had told the media on Saturday that the three books had been banned for distortion of facts. The school education department accepted the contents of the inquiry report with the direction that the books be banned for sale and not be taught in Punjab’s schools, he said.

The PSEB chief further said that based upon the findings of the inquiry report, various follow-up actions have been suggested by the government to make the officials concerned accountable for the lapses.

The inquiry had been conducted by Inder Pal Singh Malhotra, former officer on special duty (OSD) to the director general of education in Punjab.