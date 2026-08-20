Punjab bandh tomorrow: Schools, markets, highways likely to be affected

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Punjab is likely to witness disruptions on Friday as the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has called a seven-hour bandh from 7 am to 2 pm demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, or “bandi Singhs”, who remain in jails despite completing their sentences.
The bandh has received support from several farmer and Sikh organisations, including the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and two breakaway factions of the Shiromani Akali Dal.
Here is what is expected to remain closed or affected during the bandh:
Highways and traffic: Volunteers of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha will be deployed on state and national highways and are expected to stop traffic movement. However, emergency movement, including ambulances and people travelling for weddings or funerals, will be allowed, said Morcha convenor Gurdeep Singh Bathinda.
Buses and public transport: Transport unions have been asked to keep buses off the roads for half a day. The morcha said it was also in talks with transporters to keep buses and trucks off the roads during the bandh. Sources said mini-bus operators have already extended support to the call.
Markets: The Morcha has appealed to traders and shopkeepers to voluntarily keep markets closed. It is also holding discussions with the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal for support. KMM coordinator Sarwan Singh Pandher said markets and institutions should remain closed during the seven-hour period.
Schools and colleges: The Morcha has appealed to schools and colleges to remain closed. Several private schools are reportedly considering keeping their campuses shut on Friday. However, no such direction or message has been issued for government schools, according to the information available with the Morcha.
Milk supply: The KMM has advised milkmen to distribute milk either before 7 am or in the evening.
Factories and industrial workers: The Morcha said it would not disrupt factory shifts that begin before 7 am. However, it has warned that workers would not be allowed to travel on roads between 7 am and 2 pm, potentially affecting industrial operations during the bandh hours.
The Morcha has been protesting since January 7, 2023, at YPS Chowk on the Mohali-Chandigarh border demanding the prisoners’ release.
The SAD (Punarsurjit) and Akali Dal Waris Punjab De—both breakaway factions of the Shiromani Akali Dal—have extended support to the bandh. The SAD-led by Sukhbir Singh Badal also supports the demand for the release of “bandi Singhs” but has not explicitly supported Friday’s bandh call.
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