Punjab bandh tomorrow: Schools, markets, highways likely to be affected

Punjab is likely to witness disruptions on Friday as the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha has called a seven-hour bandh from 7 am to 2 pm demanding the release of Sikh prisoners, or “bandi Singhs”, who remain in jails despite completing their sentences.

The bandh has received support from several farmer and Sikh organisations, including the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and two breakaway factions of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Here is what is expected to remain closed or affected during the bandh:

Highways and traffic: Volunteers of the Qaumi Insaaf Morcha will be deployed on state and national highways and are expected to stop traffic movement. However, emergency movement, including ambulances and people travelling for weddings or funerals, will be allowed, said Morcha convenor Gurdeep Singh Bathinda.