‘Act against fraud by travel agents,’ former Union minister Ramoowalia urges Punjab CM

Former Union minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to take measures to stop the exploitation of Punjabi women in Arab countries and convene a special session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to curb fraud by travel agents.

The founder of Lok Bhalai Party (LBP), which merged with the Shiromani Akali Dali (SAD) in 2011, said Monday that no political party or other organisation is raising these issues which are major concerns in the state. LBP ended its alliance with SAD in 2015 and the party was revived in 2021.

Alleging that travel agents destroyed Punjab, Ramoowalia said he will now ask the 36,000 members of his party to work to get back the “money of the poor looted by travel agents”. He went on to allege that agents have looted nearly Rs 5 lakh crore and that 20 lakh acres of Punjab’s land have been sold by people just to be able to go abroad.

Urging Mann to form teams of five MLAs in each district to nab illicit travel agents, Ramoowalia also asked him to appoint a special ADGP in this regard. He also sought measures to prevent the suicides of youths who are harassed by agents.

He said that there are about 14,000 panchayats and thousands of gurdwaras in Punjab, but “no one has passed any resolution to save the Punjabis who are being robbed by travel agents”. Ramoowalia added that he had broken his alliance with SAD Badal as the latter was not committed to acting against travel agents.

The LBP leader added that neither the SAD nor the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is serious about the release of Bandi Sikhs.

Speaking about the plight of Punjabi women in Arab nations, Ramoowalia said he rescued one such woman around five years ago. Upon returning, she was found to be suffering from multiple diseases and died five years later. She was just 26, he added. “I wish to make everyone aware of this trend of sending Punjabi women to Arab countries in the guise of work visas. Girls are being sold and exploited there. This will have a long-lasting impact on our society,” he pointed out.